Nine Perfect Strangers Review: Hulu Series Achieves Wellness

By Erin Qualey
Den of Geek
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Nine Perfect Strangers review contains no spoilers. Nine Perfect Strangers is truly a story about how, if you look like Nicole Kidman, you can get people to do anything you want them to do. In the upcoming Hulu series, Kidman is Masha, an enigmatic, ethereal woman who runs Tranquillum, a super secretive wellness retreat set in a swoon-worthy mansion made of glass and earth elements. As the guests arrive and settle in, they realize that they’re in for more than they’d bargained for.

