Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

AIER Leading Indicators Index Suggests Continued Growth as Risks Grow – Robert Hughes (08/16/2021)

By wsw staff
wallstreetwindow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAIER’s Leading Indicators Index posted a fourth consecutive small decline in July, falling to 75 from 79 in June. While the pullbacks suggest that breadth of growth could narrow in the future, the July result remains at a level consistent with continued economic expansion in coming months. July also marks the eleventh consecutive month above the neutral 50 level.

wallstreetwindow.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Hughes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Gdp#Aier#Treasury#Leading Indicators#Lagging Indicators
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
BusinessWNMT AM 650

Goldman Sachs economists cut Q3 growth forecast for U.S.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Goldman Sachs economists lowered their tracking estimate of U.S. economic growth in the third quarter to 5.5% from 9% due to the impact of the Delta variant but raised their forecast for the fourth quarter and beyond. In a note on Wednesday, the investment bank said the...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

S&P 500 rises as tech gains offset cyclical declines

Aug 19 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 rose in choppy trading on Thursday, with gains in tech shares countering losses in cyclical sectors, as investors took the pulse of the economic rebound and gauged when the Federal Reserve might temper its monetary stimulus. Tech also supported the Nasdaq, while economically...
StocksLife Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-S&P 500 sweats amid market's Fed taper fret

* Nasdaq, S&P 500 end just above breakeven; Dow dips. * Tech leads major S&P 500 sector gainers; energy falls most. Aug 19 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. S&P 500...
StocksMountain Mail

Stocks continue global decline

Global equities finished lower Thursday, extending this week’s decline amid growth concerns tied to the spread of the virus’s Delta variant. Wednesday’s release of the Federal Reserve meeting minutes also likely contributed to the cautious sentiment, as policymakers are preparing to take first steps toward removing some of the extraordinary accommodation that continues to be provided.
Marketskitco.com

Goldman Sachs slashes Q3 GDP outlook, cites greater delta variant risk

(Kitco News) The rising delta variant risk will hurt the U.S. economic growth in the third quarter, said Goldman Sachs as it downgraded its Q3 GDP forecast. Goldman Sachs cut its Q3 GDP outlook from 9% to 5.5%, chief economist Jan Hatzius said in a note, stressing that slower growth will be only temporary.
Industrywallstreetwindow.com

Manufacturing Output Posts a Solid Gain in July – Robert Hughes (08/20/2021)

Industrial production rose 0.9 percent in July, the ninth gain in the last ten months. The latest increase pushed total output closer to the February 2020 level. Over the past year, total industrial output is up 6.6 percent and is just 0.2 percent below February 2020 (see top of first chart). Manufacturing output – about 76 percent of total output – posted an even stronger 1.4 percent increase for the month. Manufacturing output is now above its February 2020 level (see top of first chart).
StocksStreet.Com

S&P 500 Turns Higher and Dow Dips on Fed Taper Talk and Growth Concerns

Stocks traded mixed Thursday but were gaining momentum after the Federal Reserve indicated it could begin tapering stimulus this year even as surging coronavirus infections caused by the delta variant have raised worries about the pace of the U.S. recovery. Oil prices maintained their slump and copper - a reliable...
MarketsZacks.com

ETFs to Gain as US Industrial Output Rises in July

The latest update on U.S. industrial output looks decent despite the increasing new COVID-19 cases from the highly contagious delta variant. Per the Fed’s recently-released data, total industrial production rose 0.9% in July against an increase of 0.2% in June. There was a 1.4% rise in manufacturing output despite the constrained supply of semiconductors, followed by a 1.2% rise in mining production. However, there was a 2.1% fall in utilities production.
StocksFXStreet.com

S&P 500 Index: The threat of a correction continues to grow – Credit Suisse

S&P 500 has held key 13-day exponential average and price support at 4436/25 as looked for to see its accelerated uptrend maintained. However, economists at Credit Suisse remain of the view we are getting closer to a corrective phase. Key support at 4436/25 holds to maintain the accelerated uptrend. “Early...
Businesswallstreetwindow.com

Surprising Consumer Activity May Suggest A Deeper Shift In The Markets – Chris Vermeulen (08/18/2021)

Recent economic data suggests that US consumers are starting to pull away from the types of buying/spending activities we saw after the COVID virus event that shifted the US economy away from travel/office and towards work-from-home solutions. The deep decline in the US and global economic indicators, as a result of the COVID-19 shutdown, prompted an incredible recovery rally phase in the markets that had everyone chasing the uptrend in stocks, housing prices, and other assets. Now that we are beyond 15+ months after the March 2020 COVID lows, a new dynamic may be setting up in the markets.
Stockswallstreetwindow.com

“Stock Market: Grind Higher Continues!” – Source – MarketViews.tv (08/16/2021)

Mr. Arbeter discusses the recent price action in XLB, and XME, as well as, the SP500’s resilience despite a number of negative breadth, and momentum divergences. Some of the largest industry gains in 2021 have come from Materials (XLB), yet XLB is only fifth among the eleven S&P 500 sectors. It never hurts to look behind the door and take a deeper dive once in a while. One of the ETFs that fit into this space is the SPDR S&P Metals & Mining (XME). This ETF is made up of Steel (40%), Aluminum (16%), Gold (13%), Specialty Mining ($6%) and Coal (6%). Top holdings in XME include MP Materials (MP 6%), Century Aluminum (CENX 5%), Alcoa (AA 5%), Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF 5%), Steel Dynamics (STLD 5%) and Commercial Metals (CMC 5%). Viewing the industries and individual stocks technically, they all look constructive except for the gold stocks and one of the aluminum stocks – Century Aluminum. Looking at the industries that make up the XLB, Steel ($DJUSST) is up 95% so far in 2021, Aluminum ($DJUSAL +92%), Nonferrous Metals ($DJUSNF +48%), and Paper ($DWCPAP +28%). Gold mining is at the bottom of the sector, and is flat for the year. Some of the monster steel moves have come from Timken Steel (TMST +261%), Olympic Steel (ZEUS +134%), Nucor (NUE +132%), Ternium SA (TX +103%) and Steel Dynamics (STLD +94%). From aluminum, AA has jumped 92%, Aluminum Corp. of China (ACH) has gained 79%, while Norsk Hydro AS (NHYDY) advanced 55%. Checking back with the primary ETF’s XLB and XME, they both look good technically and have shown some relative strength vs. the “500” since mid-July. XLB ($86.05) looks like it is tracing out a bullish cup, and to complete this pattern needs to break above $89. XME ($45.31) has completed a small inverse head-and-shoulders and may be working on a larger cup. A break over $48 would complete the cup formation. Both ETFs recently pulled back to their 21-week exponential averages and bullishly held. They have also retaken their respective 50-day averages recently.
Economywallstreetwindow.com

July Jobs Report Not as Impressive as Headline Suggests – Robert Hughes

U.S. nonfarm payrolls added 943,000 jobs in July after a gain of 938,000 in June. The July gain is the seventh in a row and 14th in the last 15 months, bringing the seven-month gain to 4.318 million and the 15-month post-plunge recovery to 16.660 million. This is still well below the 22.362 million combined loss from March and April of 2020, leaving nonfarm payrolls 5.702 million below the February 2020 peak (see first chart). If payrolls continue to grow at the average over the last seven months (616,857), it may take another nine months to fully recoup all of the job losses.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

One Day In July LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 31,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,953,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 50,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,706,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,487,000.
Retailnationalmortgagenews.com

Mortgage rates stay in holding pattern, impacted by COVID, retail data

Mortgage rates moved little in the past week, as the U.S. economic recovery encountered summer turbulence, slowing down its white-hot momentum from the spring. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage nudged downward for the weekly period ending August 19, settling at 2.86%, according to Freddie Mac’s Primary Mortgage Market Survey. A week earlier, the average came in at 2.87%, and one year ago, the 30-year fixed-rate stood at 2.99%.

Comments / 0

Community Policy