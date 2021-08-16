Cancel
Diminishing Volume Suggests US Stock Market Momentum Is Weakening – Possibly Setting Up A Liquidity Trap – Chris Vermeulen (08/16/2021)

By wsw staff
wallstreetwindow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeakening volume after an extended rally phase is fairly common. It represents a complacency in the markets where traders/investors are unwilling to chase an extended rally phase at higher prices. Often traders are waiting for some type of market correction or rotation to happen – which will allow them to deploy capital back into the markets at decreased price levels. Sometimes, this diminishing volume presents a unique scenario where traders shift their expectations away from traditional “buy the dip” thinking and that can sometimes create what is called a Flash Crash event.

Related
MarketsDailyFx

Gold Price Tethers as Rapport with USD and Treasury Yields Is Tested

Gold/U.S. Treasury correlation flips. Spot gold prices tests key long-term levels. The historical inverse relationships between gold and both the greenback and U.S. Treasury yields respectively are weighing in on the precious metal. The Dollar Index (DXY) has held its high level of negative correlation to gold while bond yields have been displaying a change of heart since late April 2021 (note correlation does not mean causation!).
Stocksbitcoinist.com

What Are The Possibilities Of U.S. Getting The Long Awaited Bitcoin ETF?

The crypto market topped $2 trillion this week, a month after Bitcoin went below $30,000. Speculation rises again when the U.S. will get a Bitcoin ETF, 8 years after the Winklevoss twins tried to gain SECs approval. The ETF is expected to hold the first global digital asset and also track its price tag.
Stocksfxempire.com

Cardano Sets New All-Time High Above $2.50 As Crypto Market Recovers

The cryptocurrency market has recovered from the losses sustained earlier this week, and Cardano has gone on to reach a new all-time high. Cardano is officially one of the best-performing cryptocurrencies this year. The coin has experienced massive gains in recent months and has now reached a new-all-time. This latest development comes after Cardano hit the $2.57 earlier today.
StocksLife Style Extra

FTSE 100 16:00 PM Market Update - 20/08/2021

At 16:00 PM, the FTSE 100 Index was up by 29.47 at 7088.33 points, a movement of 0.42%, showing a slight rise in the market. Entain (ENT) was a heavily traded share, with around £3,600.1m (0.330%) worth of shares being traded. Overall, 75% of the companies in the FTSE 100...
StocksStreet.Com

Market Breadth Continues to Deteriorate

While one major indicator suggests a bounce could be at hand, we believe there is little else to suggest the recent market correction has been completed. Indeed, market breadth has not improved while most indexes are in near-term downtrends. Let's take a closer look. On the Charts. Most of the...
StocksTribTown.com

Stocks open lower on Wall Street, extending week’s losses

Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street Thursday, pulling major indexes a bit further back from the record highs they set at the beginning of the week. The S&P 500 fell 0.3% in the first few minutes of trading. Banks and industrial companies posted some of the biggest losses, and energy companies were also falling along with another drop in the price of crude oil, which was off 2.8% in early trading. Robinhood sank 9.1% as traders worried that the booming growth at the popular online brokerage app could slow down, and Macy’s rose 6% after issuing a strong forecast.
Stocksbabypips.com

Watchlist: Buy the Dip on the S&P 500?

Today we’re taking a look at a simple technical setup on the S&P 500, back at a major support area thanks to rising risks from multiple directions. Is this another “buy the dip” opportunity or should traders look for a break in the uptrend?. Will Traders Buy the Dip on...
Stockscapitalspectator.com

Financials And REITs Take The Lead For US Equity Sectors In 2021

Financials and real estate investment trusts (REITs) have displaced energy stocks as the performance leaders for US equity sectors this year, through yesterday’s close (Aug. 18), based on a set of exchange traded funds. Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) is currently the top-performer, posting a 29.1% total return year to...
Marketswallstreetwindow.com

Surprising Consumer Activity May Suggest A Deeper Shift In The Markets, Part III – Chris Vermeulen (08/20/2021)

As I dive deeper into the shifting economic trends, driven by both the post-COVID-19 recovery event and the US and global economic actions and policies, we are going to focus on two key aspects of the recent market recovery in this third installment of our research article. Ideally, we are going to focus on price action in various market sectors and how that price action may align with our Dampening Sine Wave process which we pushed to your attention in Part I of this research article.
StocksDailyFx

Nasdaq 100 Rebounds as US Dollar Hits an 8-Month High, APAC to Open Higher

Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indexes closed -0.19%, +0.13% and +0.51% respectively. The US Dollar extended higher amid rising tapering expectations, better jobless claims data. Asia-Pacific markets are positioned to open higher, but sentiment remains fragile. Tapering, US Dollar, Jobless Claims, China Stocks Plunge, Asia-Pacific at Open:. Wall...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $140,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) by 327.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Businesswallstreetwindow.com

Dr. Marc Faber: Inflation Cannot be Stopped – Source – Palisade Radio (08/20/2021)

Om welcomes an always popular guest back to the program, Dr. Marc Faber. Most stock markets and sectors have underperformed compared with US Markets. This is because every time the Fed prints, it ends up with corporations and the super-rich. Markets are no longer homogenous, and fiscal deficits are no longer expanding. This is making it more difficult for the entire market to move upwards. Politicians and central bankers avoid discussing inflation, and people’s salaries are not keeping up with inflation.
Stockswallstreetwindow.com

Why I Am Now Short Selling Many Stocks Inside the Cathie Wood ARKK ETF – Mike Swanson (08/17/2021)

In this stock market update I show you all of the stocks I am short selling right now and explain why. I do not think the stock market is about to crash and am not trying to bet on some massive decline. I am still long more stocks than I am short, however I am now operating more like a hedge fund than a momentum Robinhood trader, meaning that I am both long and short stocks. The original hedge funds of the 1940’s did that to limit their risk and also to make their returns more dependent on their stock picking abilities than the direction of the overall stock market. The best way to make money in the markets is to be long stocks inside sectors outperforming the market. However, betting against stocks lagging the market is a way to limit risk in sideways to down markets.
Stockswallstreetwindow.com

“Stock Market: Grind Higher Continues!” – Source – MarketViews.tv (08/16/2021)

Mr. Arbeter discusses the recent price action in XLB, and XME, as well as, the SP500’s resilience despite a number of negative breadth, and momentum divergences. Some of the largest industry gains in 2021 have come from Materials (XLB), yet XLB is only fifth among the eleven S&P 500 sectors. It never hurts to look behind the door and take a deeper dive once in a while. One of the ETFs that fit into this space is the SPDR S&P Metals & Mining (XME). This ETF is made up of Steel (40%), Aluminum (16%), Gold (13%), Specialty Mining ($6%) and Coal (6%). Top holdings in XME include MP Materials (MP 6%), Century Aluminum (CENX 5%), Alcoa (AA 5%), Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF 5%), Steel Dynamics (STLD 5%) and Commercial Metals (CMC 5%). Viewing the industries and individual stocks technically, they all look constructive except for the gold stocks and one of the aluminum stocks – Century Aluminum. Looking at the industries that make up the XLB, Steel ($DJUSST) is up 95% so far in 2021, Aluminum ($DJUSAL +92%), Nonferrous Metals ($DJUSNF +48%), and Paper ($DWCPAP +28%). Gold mining is at the bottom of the sector, and is flat for the year. Some of the monster steel moves have come from Timken Steel (TMST +261%), Olympic Steel (ZEUS +134%), Nucor (NUE +132%), Ternium SA (TX +103%) and Steel Dynamics (STLD +94%). From aluminum, AA has jumped 92%, Aluminum Corp. of China (ACH) has gained 79%, while Norsk Hydro AS (NHYDY) advanced 55%. Checking back with the primary ETF’s XLB and XME, they both look good technically and have shown some relative strength vs. the “500” since mid-July. XLB ($86.05) looks like it is tracing out a bullish cup, and to complete this pattern needs to break above $89. XME ($45.31) has completed a small inverse head-and-shoulders and may be working on a larger cup. A break over $48 would complete the cup formation. Both ETFs recently pulled back to their 21-week exponential averages and bullishly held. They have also retaken their respective 50-day averages recently.
Stockswallstreetwindow.com

AIER Leading Indicators Index Suggests Continued Growth as Risks Grow – Robert Hughes (08/16/2021)

AIER’s Leading Indicators Index posted a fourth consecutive small decline in July, falling to 75 from 79 in June. While the pullbacks suggest that breadth of growth could narrow in the future, the July result remains at a level consistent with continued economic expansion in coming months. July also marks the eleventh consecutive month above the neutral 50 level.

