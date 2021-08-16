Clark Asphalt Changes the Game in Plant Efficiency with Tech Implementations

Productivity has been stuck for years in the construction industry, and a few of the main culprits include inefficient workflows, out-of-date methods and manual processes that tie up time and hamper efficiencies. Many tasks could be easily automated and further optimized; yet, inefficiencies run rampant because most businesses aren’t aware of the technologies that are available for leverage. However, there are those who recognize the challenges that ineffective processes cause and decide to knock them out of their daily workflows to supercharge efficiencies with new technology to help.