The Foreign Policy Blob Smears the Quincy Institute w/ Nicholas Cleveland-Stout – Source – Parallax Views

On this edition of Parallax Views, are we witnessing the decline of U.S. primacy geopolitically? Our guest on this edition of the program, Harvard University’s Dr. Stephen Walt, author of The Hell of Good Intetions: America’s Foreign Policy Elite and the Decline of U.S. Primacy, says that that’s the case. He joins us to unravel what’s been called the D.C. foreign policy blob, give an assessment of the Trump administration and its aftermath, and discuss his latest op-ed in Foreign Policy magazine entitled “Could the United States Still Lead the World If It Wanted To?”. Additionally, Dr. Walt will explain for us what the Realist School of Foreign Policy is, his opinion of why Henry Kissinger doesn’t fit that well into the Realist school of thought, reasons why other countries may not seek to emulate the U.S. today (QAnon, voter suppression, etc.), the international rules-based order and exceptions made within that order for allies, U.S. foreign policy blunders from the Vietnam War to the War on Terror, atrophied institutions, hawkish foreign policy figures like John Bolton, accountability in the foreign policy establishment, defining the foreign policy establishment/elite, and much, much more!