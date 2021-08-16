Cancel
The Foreign Policy Blob Smears the Quincy Institute w/ Nicholas Cleveland-Stout – Source – Parallax Views

By wsw staff
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this edition of Parallax Views, it’s another episode of the program about the Washington, D.C. foreign policy “Blob” and its discontents. Recently, the Quincy Institute, a trans-partisan coalition of conservatives, progressives, and libertarians calling for a more restraint-based foreign policy, has increasingly come under fire for its attempt to shake-up U.S. foreign policy discourse. Specifically, a new essay by political scientists John Ikenberry and Daniel Deudney has sought to critique what it refers to as the “Quincy Coalition”. Nicholas Cleveland Stout recently penned a piece at the Quincy Institute’s Responsible Statecraft publication that responds to Ikenberry and Deudney’s piece. Stout joins us on this edition of the show to discuss that piece, entitled “Smearing restrainers won’t hide the woeful failures of US foreign policy”, and the possibilities for a new internationalism that acts as a middle road between isolationism and the post-WWII and post-9/11 foreign policy consensus. Also: Is the Blob sweating over the growth of growing coalitions like the Quincy Institute that challenge the foreign policy consensus?

