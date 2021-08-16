Man climbs Phoenix radio tower, starts a 2 1/2 hour standoff

PHOENIX (AP) — A man who climbed to the top of a Phoenix radio tower came down uninjured after a 2 ½ hour standoff Sunday, authorities said.

The name of the man wasn’t immediately released Sunday.

Phoenix Fire Department officials said the man descended on his own thanks to negotiations by police.

Multiple technical rescue teams, firefighters, paramedics, police officers and special assignment crews worked together to ensure a successful outcome and the safety of everyone involved, authorities said.

The man was assessed medically by fire department personnel once down from the tower. He was then taken under police custody.

Police said when officers initially responded, the man made some statements indicating he wanted to hurt himself.