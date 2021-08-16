Youngstown State Professors Rally for Mask, Vaccine Mandate
A group of Youngstown State University professors protested on campus Friday, objecting to the institution's lack of vaccine or mask mandate. "Masks on. Masks on," Michelle Nelson, a professor of graphic design, told WKBN. "That's all I'm asking for. I'm asking for myself, I'm asking for my son, I'm asking for everyone that I teach with who comes home to somebody who has a child who can't be vaccinated."www.insidehighered.com
