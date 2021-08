Move-in week is a special time for students and their families at any university and it is our responsibility here at Clark Atlanta University to ensure we are ready to receive our scholars during that time. It is also our job to ensure our scholars and parents have an enjoyable experience and are excited to begin and continue their academic journey. My team recently failed to make the parent and student experience enjoyable. It is indefensible. As the “Buck stops” with me, I prefer to acknowledge the dereliction and ask your forgiveness rather than making excuses.