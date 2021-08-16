Cancel
Cornell Softens Stance on Remote Teaching

By Elizabeth Redden
Inside Higher Ed
 6 days ago

Two days after announcing Cornell University announced it would not consider any requests from faculty to teach remotely, not even requests "premised on the need for a disability accommodation" -- a stance that many questioned on legal and moral grounds -- Cornell’s provost sent a follow-up message Friday suggesting the university may take a somewhat more flexible approach.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cornell University#Syracuse University
