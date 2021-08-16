PREP SOFTBALL: Sarah Franta: 2021 Marshall Independent Softball Player of the Year

WABASSO — Like so many other athletes around the nation who had their seasons canceled due to COVID-19 in the spring of 2020, Sarah Franta was determined to make the most of it whenever she had another opportunity to play the game she loved. When the Wabasso senior pitcher stepped into the circle or batter’s box this spring, she capitalized, hitting .470 while also recording 39 hits, scoring 28 runs and had 19 stolen bases and 24 RBI. She was also the primary pitcher for the Rabbits, tossing 143 1/3 innings while striking out 107 batters and recorded 11 wins and an earned run average of 3.08.