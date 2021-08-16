Cancel
Public Health

State workers put on path of safety

By Census trends no surprise
Marshall Independent
 6 days ago

Gov. Tim Walz announced on Wednesday that state workers would be required to show they have been vaccinated against COVID-19 before returning to work, or take weekly COVID tests to prove they are COVID negative. It’s a move that is being made by companies, schools and states across the nation,...

www.marshallindependent.com

Comments / 0

Related
Educationpncguam.com

Proof of vaccination now required; fines for violators; social gatherings back to 100; schools remain open

Governor Lou Leon Guerrero announced on Friday that new restrictions will be implemented specifically for those who continue to be unvaccinated. In a news conference, the governor said that a vaccination mandate will be required among establishments for entrance of patrons 12 years old and above. This goes into effect on Monday, August 23, with enforcement commencing at least two weeks from the effective date which will be on Monday, September 6.
NFLPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Republican governor signs ‘medical freedom’ law preventing COVID-19 vaccine mandates

New Hampshire residents will not be forced to receive a coronavirus vaccination despite other states and businesses requiring one. “Every person has the natural, essential, and inherent right to bodily integrity, free from any threat or compulsion by the government to accept an immunization,” according to a new bill that Republican Gov. Chris Sununu signed into law this week.
Public HealthMSNBC

Governors' efforts backfire as more locals defy anti-mask policies

When two school districts in Florida defied Gov. Ron DeSantis' (R) order banning mask mandates in schools, the state Board of Education took swift action, agreeing to sanction local officials. Education officials in Alachua and Broward counties are aware of the governor's policy, but they've decided to prioritize public health over the Republican's political agenda.
Florida StatePosted by
Fox News

Florida levies first punishments on schools for mask mandates

The Florida Board of Education voted unanimously to sanction two public school districts that are mandating mask wearing, defying Gov. Ron DeSantis’s executive order banning such requirements. "These districts, maybe while well-intentioned, have not followed the protocols," said Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran during the education board meeting Tuesday. "They...
Oregon StateWWEEK

Oregon Governor Tells Doctors, Nurses and Teachers: Get Vaccinated or Be Fired

Gov. Kate Brown on Thursday moved to strike down a 30-year-old Oregon law exempting healthcare workers from vaccination requirements, prompting immediate push-back from the state’s nurses union. Brown announced that state agencies would mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for healthcare workers and all employees in public schools, no earlier than Oct. 18....
Kentucky StatePosted by
Axios

Kentucky governor loses COVID emergency powers legal challenge

The Kentucky Supreme Court on Saturday ordered a lower court to dissolve an injunction that had prevented the Republican-backed legislation from limiting the executive authority of Gov. Andy Beshear (D) during the pandemic. Why it matters: Beshear has imposed emergency health measures including imposing an indoor mask mandate for K-12...
EducationUS News and World Report

School Districts Flout CDC Safety Reopening Guidelines

For all the criticism heaped upon the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the government's top public health officials have been clear about how school leaders can return students to classrooms safely – by deploying a series of risk-mitigation strategies, one layered upon the other. The more coronavirus safety measures...
Virginia Statesw.edu

Virginia State Worker Vaccination Directive

Last week, Virginia Governor Ralf Northam announced an Executive Directive requiring all state workers to either be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by September 1, 2021, or undergo weekly COVID-19 testing. As an entity of the Commonwealth of Virginia, the order extends to Southwest Virginia Community College faculty, staff, part-time employees, and contractors who enter the workplace or have public-facing duties. Employees who are not fully vaccinated by this date or refuse disclosure of vaccination status will be required to provide evidence of weekly negative COVID test results. The order includes an exemption for medical and religious reasons; those employees, if approved, must provide evidence of weekly negative COVID test results.
Public Healththechronicleonline.com

Pandemic: Health care workers, K-12 school staff now mandated to get vaccinated

Gov. Kate Brown has announced two new vaccination measures to address Oregon’s hospital crisis, caused by the Delta variant surge. Brown said the measures will help keep Oregon students safe in the upcoming school year and minimize disruptions to in-person instruction. • Oregon’s vaccination requirement for health care workers will...
Educationarapahoegov.com

Public Health Order requiring facial coverings for schools and child care settings

On Aug. 18, 2021, the Tri-County Health Department issued a public health order that requires all children from 2-12 years of age to wear a face covering while in any indoor school setting in Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas Counties. Additionally, the order requires all individuals working with or interacting with children ages 2-12 to wear a face covering while in any indoor child care setting in the Tri-County service area. The public health order does allow counties to opt-out of the order. This decision follows the endorsement by Tri-County of recent federal guidance that recommends mask wearing in public areas that have high rates of community transmission.

Comments / 0

