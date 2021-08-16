Cancel
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Records steal, run in win

Yastrzemski went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 5-2 win over Colorado. Yastrzemski singled and stole second before scoring on a Curt Casali single in the fifth inning. Never a big speed threat, Yastrzemski is up to three stolen bases this season. He's added 18 home runs, 47 RBI, 58 runs scored and three triples while slashing .223/.311/.458 in 402 plate appearances. The outfielder is likely to see the strong side of a platoon with Austin Slater in center field now that the Giants are back to full health among their hitters.

MLBVacaville Reporter

How Farhan Zaidi’s approach to building SF Giants has keyed success for Yastrzemski, Wade and more

About halfway through a 2019 season in which the Giants used a franchise-record 64 players, fans slowly began to understand Farhan Zaidi’s approach to building a roster. At the time, the first-year president of baseball operations wasn’t yet a popular figure in San Francisco as he hadn’t yet been forgiven for handing outgoing manager Bruce Bochy an Opening Day roster that required him to start Connor Joe and Michael Reed in the team’s outfield. But as the Giants worked their way through a 19-6 July, Joe and Reed were long gone while Mike Yastrzemski, Alex Dickerson and Kevin Pillar used extended opportunities to become mainstays in a revamped outfield.
MLBSan Francisco Chronicle

Giants bump slumping Yastrzemski to 9th, he belts 19th homer in loss to A's

Even after a second consecutive game with minimal offense, the Giants had at lease one promising moment at the plate Friday at the Coliseum. San Francisco’s lone run came off the bat of Mike Yastrzemski, whose season has not gone swimmingly, to the point that he was batting ninth in the Giants’ 4-1 loss at the American League ballpark. In the fifth, though, Yastrzemski hammered a ball off the concrete wall beyond the right-field fence, his 19th homer of the season.
MLBdraysbay.com

Tampa Bay Rays: 12, Baltimore Orioles: 3 - Sugary Sweet Victory

After a brief weather delay, the Rays and Orioles were off to a start. Before the game, the Rays made a change activating Colin McHugh of the 10-day IL and optioned Luis Head down to AAA Durham. Nelson Cruz hustled his way to a double in the top of the...
MLBsportstalkatl.com

Braves: Atlanta’s top two prospects are red-hot in August

Before the trade deadline, the Braves were plagued by inconsistencies. Atlanta went into Opening Day thinking Cristian Pache was ready to be their everyday center fielder of the future, but struggles at the plate and injuries hampered that approach. Pache is back in Gwinnett, but he has come back strong after a slow start with the Stripers. In addition, catcher has been a mess ever since Travis d’Arnaud went down with a torn ligament in his thumb. With d’Arnaud set to become a free agent, the Braves must find a new everyday backstop, and one is currently bulldozing his way through Atlanta’s farm system.
MLBBleed Cubbie Blue

3-run homers for all runs in wins by Cubs

According to the data at baseball-reference.com, the Cubs have won just 3 games in which they scored exactly 3 runs, all on a bases-loaded double. They have won 1 game in which their only 3 runs came on a bases-loaded triple. But B-R's database contains data only since 1916, and...
MLBMLB

'Selfless' bullpen key to Giants' wild 70th win

MILWAUKEE -- Jake McGee was supposed to have the day off on Saturday. After working in each of the Giants' last two games, the left-hander, who has the third-most saves among National League relievers, was told he'd get some rest as the Giants used a bullpen day in the middle game of their three-game weekend set against the Brewers in Milwaukee.
MLBCBS Sports

Giants' Tony Watson: Picks up win Sunday

Watson (4-3) pitched a perfect inning and struck out two to earn the win Sunday versus Milwaukee. The reliever kept the game tied at 4-4, and he was still in the game when Tommy La Stella's RBI single in the eighth inning put San Francisco ahead. Watson's second stint with the Giants has started well -- he's on a 4.1-inning scoreless streak. For the season, the southpaw has a 4.10 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 30:14 K:BB and 12 holds through 37.1 innings, although he's been more of a middle-innings option with San Francisco.
MLBMLB

Giants forced to rally twice in walk-off win

SAN FRANCISCO -- After securing a hard-fought series victory at Milwaukee over the weekend, the Giants found themselves tapping into their resiliency yet again in Tuesday night’s series opener against the lowly D-backs. The Giants blew a five-run lead in the sixth inning and a two-run lead in the ninth,...
MLBCBS Sports

Giants' Darin Ruf: Pops homer in win

Ruf went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and two walks in Sunday's 5-4 win over Milwaukee. The 35-year-old put San Francisco ahead with his first-inning solo shot, his 13th homer of the year and his third in his last eight games. Ruf has added 30 RBI, 33 runs scored, nine doubles and a pair of stolen bases while slashing .275/.393/.567 across 206 plate appearances. He's likely to fill a short-side platoon role with Brandon Belt at first base going forward.
Missoula, MTravallirepublic.com

PaddleHeads set Pioneer League record with nine home runs in win over Great Falls

MISSOULA — The ball was flying over the fence in record fashion Friday night at Ogren-Allegiance Park. The Missoula PaddleHeads set a Pioneer-League single game standard with nine home runs in a 23-6 win over the Great Falls Voyagers at Ogren-Allegiance Park. Cameron Thompson and Nick Gatewood each hit three home runs apiece for the hosts, tying a league record.
MLBMcCovey Chronicles

Giants blow 5-run lead, then blow 2-run lead, then win on an error

Well ... the headline kind of says it all, doesn’t it?. The San Francisco Giants have made a habit this year of beating the Arizona Diamondbacks is rude, ruthless, and often silly ways. You could make a case that the biggest key to the Giants — who are 31 games...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

SF Giants catcher Curt Casali is on an impressive run

When the SF Giants signed veteran catcher Curt Casali to a one-year, $1.5 million pact this past offseason, it was not a move that received much attention. The addition of a backup catcher rarely excites a fanbase. That said, the veteran backstop has been a part of an impressive streak since joining the Giants organization.
BaseballPicayune Item

The M-Braves hit a Trustmark Park record 5 home runs in fourth-straight win on Tuesday

PEARL, MS – The Mississippi Braves blasted five home runs, setting a new record for most homers in a game at Trustmark Park, and took the series opener against the Biloxi Shuckers Tuesday, 8-2. Shea Langeliers was 4-for-4 with two home runs, four RBI’s, and three runs, and Drew Lugbauer also added two home runs going 2-for-3 with three RBI’s and a walk.
MLBaustinnews.net

Giants edge Rockies for 6th straight win

Wilmer Flores hit a three-run home run and Austin Slater scored after two of his three hits Friday as the host San Francisco Giants made it a season-best six wins in a row with a front-running, 5-4 victory over the Colorado Rockies. Right-hander Anthony DeSclafani (11-5), reinstated from the injured...
MLBchatsports.com

Yankees’ bullpen rises to the occasion as they steal win over Royals

The New York Yankees stole a victory over the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday evening, deploying a bullpen game to get the job done. Relief pitcher Lucas Luetge featured as the game’s opener, the first time he’s ever been utilized in that fashion. This was considered his first-ever major-league start. With Gerrit Cole, Jordan Montgomery, Luis Severino, and Corey Kluber all finding their way back to the team, the Yankees have had no choice but to deploy a unique strategy.
MLBNBC Sports

Giants remain on historic home run pace after win vs. D-backs

Brandon Crawford grew up going to games at Oracle Park, and as the starting shortstop for his hometown Giants, he has played more than 700 games there. He is a left-handed hitter who has watched dozens of his deep fly balls die in the chilly wind, and he has seen it happen even more often to longtime teammate and friend Brandon Belt.

