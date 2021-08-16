Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Records steal, run in win
Yastrzemski went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 5-2 win over Colorado. Yastrzemski singled and stole second before scoring on a Curt Casali single in the fifth inning. Never a big speed threat, Yastrzemski is up to three stolen bases this season. He's added 18 home runs, 47 RBI, 58 runs scored and three triples while slashing .223/.311/.458 in 402 plate appearances. The outfielder is likely to see the strong side of a platoon with Austin Slater in center field now that the Giants are back to full health among their hitters.www.cbssports.com
