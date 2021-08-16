Flood Advisory issued for Monroe, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 00:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-16 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Monroe; Polk The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Cherokee County in southwestern North Carolina Southwestern Monroe County in east Tennessee Eastern Polk County in east Tennessee * Until 515 AM EDT. * At 310 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Ducktown, Tellico Plains, Coker Creek, Turtletown, William L. Davenport Refuge and Copperhill.