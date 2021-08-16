Cancel
MLB

Dodgers' Max Muncy: Homers twice Sunday

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMuncy went 2-for-4 with a pair of two-run home runs, a walk and an additional run scored in Sunday's 14-4 win over the Mets. Muncy homered off Carlos Carrasco in the second inning and off Yennsy Diaz in the sixth inning. He is batting just .228 in the month of August, but he's scored 10 runs and seven RBI. On the season, he is slashing .272/.402/.550 with a team-leading 25 long balls, 69 RBI and 71 runs scored in 425 plate appearances.

