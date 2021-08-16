Dodgers' Max Muncy: Homers twice Sunday

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — We’ve seen baseball fans crossing the line by throwing things on the field, but Friday night, an unknown fan at Citi Field stopped the game from their seat. In the middle of the game, Los Angeles Dodgers hitter Max Muncy stepped out of the batter’s box and pointed to the stands. A green laser could be seen flashing over his eyes. The Mets have yet to identify the offender publicly, but it’s clear this type of behavior cannot be tolerated. “We don’t want that happening in a baseball game. Players’ safety, everyone’s safety, is always a priority, but the players are here. They’re performing. They’re putting a show for the fans, you know. It might have been the best crowd of the season, so for that to happen is just something that you don’t want to see,” Mets manager Luis Rojas said.