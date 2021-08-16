Special Weather Statement issued for Lane by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 00:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-16 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Lane A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Ness and southeastern Lane Counties through 230 AM CDT At 200 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Alamota, moving south at 5 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Beeler. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH