Cherokee County, NC

Flood Advisory issued for Cherokee by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-16 02:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-16 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cherokee The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Cherokee County in southwestern North Carolina Southwestern Monroe County in east Tennessee Eastern Polk County in east Tennessee * Until 515 AM EDT. * At 310 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Ducktown, Tellico Plains, Coker Creek, Turtletown, William L. Davenport Refuge and Copperhill.

