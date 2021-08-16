Cancel
Ness County, KS

Special Weather Statement issued for Ness, Trego by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-16 00:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-16 02:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Ness; Trego A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Ness and southwestern Trego Counties through 245 AM CDT At 211 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Trego Center. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Trego and north central Ness Counties. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Ness County, KS
Trego County, KS
