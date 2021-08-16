Flood Advisory issued for Cabo Rojo, Guanica, Lajas by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-16 04:11:00 Expires: 2021-08-16 05:45:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cabo Rojo; Guanica; Lajas The National Weather Service in San Juan has extended the * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Cabo Rojo in Puerto Rico Guanica in Puerto Rico Lajas in Puerto Rico * Until 445 AM AST. * At 311 AM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the coastal waters of southwest Puerto Rico. These showers are expected to move inland shortly. This rainfall activity in addition to previous rains will continue to result in urban and small stream flooding. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.alerts.weather.gov
