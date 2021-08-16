Cancel
Environment

Flood Advisory issued for Cabo Rojo, Guanica, Lajas by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-16 04:11:00 Expires: 2021-08-16 05:45:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cabo Rojo; Guanica; Lajas The National Weather Service in San Juan has extended the * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Cabo Rojo in Puerto Rico Guanica in Puerto Rico Lajas in Puerto Rico * Until 445 AM AST. * At 311 AM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the coastal waters of southwest Puerto Rico. These showers are expected to move inland shortly. This rainfall activity in addition to previous rains will continue to result in urban and small stream flooding. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

Coahoma County, MSweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Coahoma, Quitman, Tallahatchie, Tunica by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-22 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Coahoma; Quitman; Tallahatchie; Tunica HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values 105 to 109 expected. * WHERE...In Mississippi, Tallahatchie, Quitman, Coahoma and Tunica Counties. In Arkansas, Lee AR, St. Francis and Phillips Counties. * WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT today. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Bannock County, IDweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bannock, Bear Lake, Caribou, Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 15:05:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-21 15:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bannock; Bear Lake; Caribou; Franklin The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Caribou County in southeastern Idaho Southeastern Bannock County in southeastern Idaho Northeastern Franklin County in southeastern Idaho Northwestern Bear Lake County in southeastern Idaho * Until 345 PM MDT. * At 304 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Oneida Narrows Reservoir, or 13 miles east of Swanlake, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Georgetown, Thatcher, Oneida Narrows Reservoir and Emmigrant Summit. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Dickson County, TNweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Dickson, Hickman, Humphreys by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 06:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-21 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Dickson; Hickman; Humphreys The National Weather Service in Nashville has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Dickson County in middle Tennessee Hickman County in middle Tennessee Northeastern Humphreys County in middle Tennessee * Until 800 AM CDT. * At 604 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2.5 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Dickson, Waverly, Centerville, McEwen, Pinewood, Nunnelly, Lyles and Bon Aqua. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
Cimarron County, OKweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cimarron, Texas by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 16:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-21 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cimarron; Texas A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Texas, southeastern Cimarron, southwestern Hansford, Sherman and northeastern Dallam Counties through 545 PM CDT At 444 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles southeast of Stratford, moving northwest at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Stratford, Griggs and Texhoma. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Cullman County, ALweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cullman by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 15:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-21 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cullman A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN CULLMAN COUNTY At 335 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Blount Springs, or 15 miles northeast of Sumiton, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Hanceville, Dodge City, Garden City, Colony, Wilburn, Bremen, Arkadelphia, Black Bottom and Smith Lake. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Uinta County, WYweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Uinta by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 19:57:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-21 20:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Uinta A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN UINTA COUNTY At 756 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 16 miles northwest of Lyman, or 23 miles northeast of Evanston, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Automated observations reported wind gusts in excess of 78 mph earlier. Wind gusts in excess of 55 mph are still being reported along I-80 in Uinta County, Wyoming. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Lyman, Mountain View, Ragen, Church Buttes, Fort Bridger, Carter and Leroy. This includes Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 20 and 56. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Dallam County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dallam, Hansford, Sherman by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 16:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-21 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Dallam; Hansford; Sherman A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Texas, southeastern Cimarron, southwestern Hansford, Sherman and northeastern Dallam Counties through 545 PM CDT At 444 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles southeast of Stratford, moving northwest at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Stratford, Griggs and Texhoma. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for New York by NWS

White County, ARweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for White, Woodruff by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-22 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: White; Woodruff HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values of 105 to 110 degrees expected. * WHERE...White and Woodruff Counties. * WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Bergen County, NJweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Bergen, Essex, Hudson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 23:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 02:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Bergen; Essex; Hudson The National Weather Service in Upton has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Bergen County in northeastern New Jersey Southeastern Essex County in northeastern New Jersey Hudson County in northeastern New Jersey New York (Manhattan) County in southeastern New York * Until 215 AM EDT. * At 1143 PM EDT, emergency management reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Emergency management reported numerous road closures in Hoboken. Spotters reported multiple vehicles stranded and water rescues in Harrison. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Newark, Jersey City, Bayonne, Hoboken, Bloomfield, Hackensack, Orange, Lyndhurst, Rutherford, Secaucus, Harrison, Ridgefield, Midtown Manhattan, Harlem, Lower East Side, Union City, East Village, SoHo, Kearny and Fort Lee. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Bergen County, NJweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Bergen, Essex, Hudson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 23:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 02:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Bergen; Essex; Hudson The National Weather Service in Upton has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Bergen County in northeastern New Jersey Southeastern Essex County in northeastern New Jersey Hudson County in northeastern New Jersey New York (Manhattan) County in southeastern New York * Until 215 AM EDT. * At 1143 PM EDT, emergency management reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Emergency management reported numerous road closures in Hoboken. Spotters reported multiple vehicles stranded and water rescues in Harrison. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Newark, Jersey City, Bayonne, Hoboken, Bloomfield, Hackensack, Orange, Lyndhurst, Rutherford, Secaucus, Harrison, Ridgefield, Midtown Manhattan, Harlem, Lower East Side, Union City, East Village, SoHo, Kearny and Fort Lee. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Hancock County, MEweather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Coastal Hancock, Coastal Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 03:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Coastal Hancock; Coastal Washington DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Coastal Washington and Coastal Hancock Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Ashley County, ARweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Ashley, Chicot by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 03:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Ashley; Chicot HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat indices 106 to 110 expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Louisiana, central, north central, northwest and west central Mississippi and southeast Arkansas. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Otero County, NMweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-23 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet; Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet; West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT TODAY THROUGH THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for a portion of south central New Mexico, including the following areas, East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet, Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet and West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet. * From Noon MDT today through this evening. * An increase in moisture will lead to scattered to numerous thunderstorms across the Sacramento Mountains this afternoon and evening. Additionally, wet grounds from recent rains will increase runoff. Thus, flash flooding will be possible. * Areas of heavy rainfall may lead to flash flooding.
Knox County, MEweather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Coastal Waldo, Knox, Lincoln, Sagadahoc by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Coastal Waldo; Knox; Lincoln; Sagadahoc HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 5 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Knox and Coastal Waldo Counties. * WHEN...From noon today to 8 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Anyone walking along the shore should be alert for large incoming waves which could knock people off their feet or wash them into the sea.
Hancock County, MEweather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Coastal Hancock, Coastal Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A high surf advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area...producing rip currents and localized beach erosion. Target Area: Coastal Hancock; Coastal Washington HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 4 to 6 feet expected in the surf zone. * WHERE...Coastal Hancock and Coastal Washington Counties. * WHEN...From noon today to 8 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...High dangerous surf and strong rip currents will make for hazardous surf conditions. Large waves can present a danger to people on rocks above the water. Stay away from rock outcrops along the shoreline exposed to ocean waves, as waves can easily sweep people into the cold ocean water.
Kent County, RIweather.gov

Tropical Storm Warning issued for Eastern Kent by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 05:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Kent STORM SURGE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Warwick * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Equivalent Strong Tropical Storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 45-60 mph with gusts to 75 mph - Window for Tropical Storm force winds: until early Monday morning - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 58 to 73 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for dangerous wind of equivalent strong tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Last minute efforts to protect life and property should now be complete. The area remains subject to significant wind damage. - ACT: Now is the time to shelter from dangerous wind. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main wind event are unfolding. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Life-threatening storm surge possible - Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 3-5 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas - Window of concern: through early Monday morning - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for storm surge flooding greater than 3 feet above ground - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Shelter against life-threatening storm surge of greater than 3 feet above ground. - PREPARE: Flood preparations and ordered evacuations should be complete. Evacuees should be in shelters well away from storm surge flooding. - ACT: Remain sheltered in a safe location. Do not venture outside. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main surge event are unfolding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 1-3 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should continue to include possible tornadoes. - PREPARE: Stay within your shelter keeping informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Move quickly to the safest place within your shelter if a tornado warning is issued. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - https://www.weather.gov/box
Angelina County, TXweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 03:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Angelina; Bowie; Camp; Cass; Cherokee; Franklin; Gregg; Harrison; Marion; Morris; Nacogdoches; Panola; Red River; Rusk; Sabine; San Augustine; Shelby; Smith; Titus; Upshur; Wood HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values from 105 to 109 degrees are expected. * WHERE...All of the counties and parishes in our four state area of southern Arkansas, northern Louisiana, eastern Texas and southeast Oklahoma. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Avoyelles Parish, LAweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Avoyelles, Evangeline, Rapides, St. Landry by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Avoyelles; Evangeline; Rapides; St. Landry HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values of around 105 to 112 expected. * WHERE...Rapides, Avoyelles, Evangeline and St. Landry Parishes. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.

