New York City, NY

Yes, the Assembly Can and Should Still Impeach the Governor

By Albert Fox Cahn
Gotham Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriday brought sad but unsurprising news in Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie’s decision to call off impeaching Governor Andrew Cuomo. For survivors, lawmakers, and advocates who doubted the Legislature would impose real accountability, this decision confirmed their worst fears. While Cuomo’s promised resignation is a monumental fall from power and an important safeguard against future abuse, it provides little justice for those he attacked in the past.

