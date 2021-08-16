Yes, the Assembly Can and Should Still Impeach the Governor

Even with three days left in office, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo still wants to light some bridges on fire. His lawyer Rita Glavin held a video briefing on Friday demanding Attorney General Leticia James correct her damning 168-page report to make it more Cuomo-friendly. She said she had evidence that would question the credibility of some accusers, including Charlotte Bennett, who alleged Cuomo made inappropriate remarks while they were alone. Glavin said she would only provide the evidence to James’ office and the state assembly. “I won’t get into what the information is out of respect for Ms. Bennett, but this is information that we will be providing,” Glavin said, according to New York Daily News.