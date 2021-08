MELBOURNE, Aug 20 (Reuters Breakingviews) - This was supposed to be Mike Henry’s big week. On Tuesday the BHP (BHP.AX) boss unveiled an overhaul including a $14 billion-odd sale of its oil and gas division read more to Woodside Petroleum (WPL.AX) as he tries to focus the miner on cleaner “future-facing commodities” like potash and metals for electric vehicles. Shareholders, though, have nixed some 15% of the company’s market value since the news. Now Chile is dinging BHP for poor water use at a copper mine.