The City of Springfield is now accepting applications for people interested in becoming the new alderman in Ward 5. Alderman Andrew Proctor announced his resignation earlier this month as he prepared to take a new job in the Chicago suburbs. Potential replacements must be residents of Ward 5 for at least one year, must be eligible to vote in Springfield municipal elections, and cannot be a city government employee. Mayor Jim Langfelder will interview candidates and make a recommendation to the City Council, with a planned confirmation vote on September 7th. Whoever is chosen would serve the remainder of Proctor’s term, through 2023. Letters of interest and a resume can be sent to the mayor’s office.