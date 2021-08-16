Chicago shooting leaves 7-year-old girl dead, 6-year-old sister hurt

CHICAGO — A 7-year-old girl is dead and her 6-year-old sister remains in the hospital after a shooting in Chicago’s Belmont Central neighborhood, authorities said.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times and WBBM-TV, the incident occurred shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of West Grand and Merrimac avenues. Chicago police said the girls’ mother was putting the children in a vehicle when gunfire erupted nearby, striking the older girl in the torso and chest, the news outlets reported. The younger girl suffered gunshot wounds to her armpit and chest, police said.

Emergency crews arrived and rushed the children to a nearby hospital, where the 7-year-old died, authorities said. Family members identified the girl as Serenity Broughton, WBBM reported.

The younger child, whom family members identified Aubrey Broughton, is still hospitalized with a pierced lung but is no longer in intensive care, according to WBBM.

Police said more than one person may have fired the shots, WBBM reported. Investigators do not think the shooter or shooters intended to target the girls or their mother, according to the Sun-Times.

