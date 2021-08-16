Fire Commissioner: This Worst Blaze in Jerusalem Area was Man Made

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The driver of a Corvette died early Saturday morning after crashing into a wall of Duffy’s Tavern in Miami. According to police, it happened shortly before 7:00 a.m. Driver of a Corvette clipped this van before he slammed into wall of Duffy’s Tavern in Miami on August 21, 2021. (CBS4) The driver of a black Corvette first clipped a white van, causing it to flip over, before careening into the wall of the iconic Miami tavern located at 2108 SW 57 Avenue. The Corvette then caught fire. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue put out the flames and determined the male driver was deceased on...