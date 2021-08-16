Fire Commissioner: This Worst Blaze in Jerusalem Area was Man Made
The worst blaze to wreak havoc on the forests surrounding Jerusalem in decades was was man made, firefighting investigators estimate. The fires, which consumed over 17,000 dunams (4200 acres) of trees and greenery in the hills surrounding the capital throughout Sunday night, were brought under some control and were contained by the firefighters, but continued to burn in some areas on Monday morning.www.jewishpress.com
