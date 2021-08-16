Elul – the YOU-turn for getting unstuck – News From The Torah [audio]

On Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, we slowly chant the venerable Psalm, L’Dovid Mizmor. The saying of this Psalm is considered a big segula for livelihood. In this kapital, Dovid HaMelech says, “Lift up your head, O gates.” The baalei mussar homiletically explain this verse to mean “Elevate the gates of your head.” The Sefer Yetzira elaborates that we have seven gateways in our head, namely our two eyes, two nostrils, two ears and our mouth. If we succeed in elevating them, then the verse concludes “V’hinasu pischei olam,” this will generate for us the lifting of the eternal portals in the World to Come. This is also one meaning behind the Torah mandate to make sure to place for ourselves judges and controllers for all of our gateways. As we get ready for the Day of Judgment, we should make sure that we are constantly judging correctly what to do with the seven orifices of our head.
