In celebration of the fifteenth anniversary of Lamb of God’s massive Sacrament album, Epic Records is issuing an anniversary edition of the album and short documentary. The remastered Sacrament (15th Anniversary) will contain the original album tracks, as well as previously unreleased bonus live tracks recorded at House of Vans Chicago in the band’s only live performance of 2020. The album is scheduled for a digital release on August 20, with a vinyl edition slated for early next year. The “Making of Sacrament” feature, originally included on the Walk with Me in Hell DVD, will premiere on YouTube August 20. Watch the trailer below.