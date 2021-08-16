Flood Warning issued for Whitfield by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 03:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-16 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Whitfield The National Weather Service in Peachtree City GA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Georgia Mill Creek near Dalton affecting Whitfield County. The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Flood Warning for the Mill Creek near Dalton. * From early this morning until further notice. * At 3:00 AM EDT Monday the stage had rapidly risen to 12.8 feet. * Flood stage is 11 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Forecast...No forecast is available for this location.