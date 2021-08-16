Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Museums

Q&A with UNM museum director: Museum of Southwestern Biology

Daily Lobo
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Daily Lobo talked to the Museum of Southwestern Biology to get updates on how it’s doing amid the COVID-19 pandemic along with the start of school coming up. The Museum of Southwestern Biology continues their focus on research and education through their collections rather than public exhibitions. This Q&A...

www.dailylobo.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unm#Smithsonian Museum#Southwestern#Biodiversity#Q A#Unm#Covid#University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
Related
Taos, NMTaos News

Harwood Museum of Art awarded a Museums Empowered grant

The Harwood Museum of Art is pleased to announce it has been awarded a Museums Empowered grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS). Museums Empowered: Professional Development Opportunities for Museum Staff is a special initiative of the Museums for America grant program. The Harwood is one of 22 recipient institutions nationwide who have been funded through this initiative to generate systemic change in the areas of digital technology, diversity and inclusion, evaluation or organizational management through professional development opportunities. The Harwood Museum of Art will use the IMLS grant to support its Harwood Museum of Art Equity and Engagement Initiatives.
MuseumsDaily Lobo

UNM Art Museum eagerly anticipates late-August reopening

Creativity is in the air as the University of New Mexico Art Museum looks forward to reopening on Aug. 31 after an 18-month closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The museum staff are currently working on preparations to ensure that they are ready to welcome back visitors shortly after school starts.
hooversun.com

Southern Museum of Flight director to speak at Hoover chamber

The executive director of the Southern Museum of Flight is scheduled to give a talk about the museum’s aviation workforce initiative at the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon Thursday, Aug. 19. Brian Barsanti, the executive director and historian for the museum, plans to talk about how the museum wants...
Gazette

Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center names new museum director

Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College will soon welcome another new face. Michael Christiano has been named the new museum director. He'll start Sept. 27. He previously worked as deputy director and curator of public practice at Smart Museum of Art in Chicago, Ill. CC art professor Rebecca Tucker temporarily assumed the role of museum director in 2016 when CC and the FAC merged, and returned to her full-time academic duties in September.
Detroit, MIwkar.org

New Director Wants to Take a “Truly Relevant” MSU Museum to the Campus and Community

“It's great to be back,” Akmon says. “I did work here at the MSU Museum as an undergrad. I did what I like to affectionately refer to as grunt work, painting a lot of walls, helping with a lot of exhibitions, and putting the vinyl on the walls. I was an art history and museum studies student at the time. It's interesting to look back. I really think those were the first steps that actually launched my career. It exposed me to museums in a new way, and I got some theoretical training with some practical hands on experience. And when I left MSU, I ended up going to grad school and studying something completely different. And as luck would have it, instead of actually going into that field, I ended up in a museum as I finished my graduate studies and then began my journey. It's brought me back here almost 20 years later. I would have never imagined that I'd be back here at MSU working for the museum, but it's a bit of a homecoming. It's great to be back.”
Albuquerque, NMunm.edu

Maxwell Museum of Anthropology reopens

The excitement on campus and emanating from staff, faculty, and students is palpable. The Pack is coming back to The University of New Mexico and the campus is preparing for them. Among the staff preparing for students and other visitors are those at the Maxwell Museum of Anthropology. The Maxwell...
KFOX 14

El Paso native announced as new El Paso Museum of History Director

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Erica Marin an El Paso native was announced as the new Director of the El Paso Museum of History by the City of El Paso and Museums and Cultural Affairs Department. Marin is the first El Pasoan and Latina to be appointed as a director.
olneyenterprise.com

Support Local Museums Whiteside Museum of Natual History

The Whiteside Museum of Natural History (WMNH), located at 310 N. Washington Street, Seymour, is home to a world-class natural history museum. The museum is headed up by Chris Flis, the museum director and his team, Holly Simon (assistant director), Laura Nix (administrative assistant), Jacob Stripling (docent) and Robert T. Bakker (adjunct curator of paleontology).
MuseumsThe Post and Courier

Patriots Point's new director wants to see SC museum accredited, expand audience

MOUNT PLEASANT — Patriots Point's new executive director Rorie Cartier arrived at the waterfront maritime museum at a good time. Coming right from a stint as a museum director in Texas, one of Cartier's first experiences at the state-owned attraction was seeing the site at peak patriotic display: the 4th of July fireworks.
MuseumsThe Mountaineer

WCU museum accredited by American Alliance of Museums

Western Carolina University's Fine Art Museum at Bardo Arts Center has achieved accreditation by American Alliance of Museums, the highest recognition afforded the nation’s museums. The 10-year accreditation is the highest level of accreditation possible, signifying excellence to the museum community, governments, funders, outside agencies, and the museum-going public, and...
MuseumsTrendHunter.com

Education-Focused Museums

The newly revealed Kids Museum of Glass 2.0 is an explorative and exciting space that encourages independent learning. Architecture firm Coordination Asia has transformed this Shanghai museum into a bright, light, and inviting space. The museum encourages independent learning through a series of scavenger hunt-based exhibits. Coordination Asia incorporated numerous...
unt.edu

LBJ Museum of San Marcos

The LBJ Museum focuses on former President Lyndon B. Johnson's formative years, which he spent as a college student and teacher in San Marcos. The Museum shows how his early experiences impacted the community and later the nation. Beyond their collections, they also offer training in collection management.
Santa Barbara, CAnprnsb.org

Santa Barbara Museum of Art

The Santa Barbara Museum of Art welcomes you back for the Grand Reopening of the renovated building on August 15, 2021. August 15 is a Free Community Day! Make advance reservations at tickets.sbma.net Marking its 80th anniversary this year, SBMA welcomes you back through the doors on State Street, into the original 1912 structure—the heart of SBMA and the Santa Barbara community. After a six-year, $50 million project, the transformation is breathtaking—including an enhanced visitor experience, new dedicated spaces for Contemporary…
CollegesDaily Lobo

Financial, academic hardships of unpaid student regent position encourage action

Regent Melissa Henry, a former student regent, asked the Board of Regents Ad Hoc Governance Committee on Aug. 10 to consider policies that would provide a financial backbone for the unpaid student regent position after experiencing a lot of financial and academic distress during her past term. Ad Hoc Governance Chair and Regent Rob Schwartz hopes to bring this issue to the full Board of Regents at their next business meeting in October.
Daily Lobo

UNM’s Welcome Back Events underway before school starts

On Sunday, students at the University of New Mexico will have the opportunity to get used to campus life again at the University’s Welcome Back Events. Before school starts on Monday, students can partake in Discover UNM, First-Year Family Day (exclusive to first-year students), Class Crawl and Movie on the Field.
Daily Lobo

Q&A with UNM museum director: Maxwell Museum of Anthropology

The Daily Lobo talked to the Maxwell Museum of Anthropology to get updates on how it’s doing amid the COVID-19 pandemic along with the start of school coming up. Maxwell is gearing up to reopen to the public on Aug. 17 with some new exhibits and opportunities. This Q&A addresses...
cbs4local.com

El Paso native announced as new El Paso Museum of History Director

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Erica Marin an El Paso native was announced as the new Director of the El Paso Museum of History by the City of El Paso and Museums and Cultural Affairs Department. Marin is the first El Pasoan and Latina to be appointed as a director.
coloradosprings.com

Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center names new museum director

Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College will soon welcome another new face. Michael Christiano has been named the new museum director. He'll start Sept. 27. He previously worked as deputy director and curator of public practice at Smart Museum of Art in Chicago, Ill. CC art professor Rebecca Tucker temporarily assumed the role of museum director in 2016 when CC and the FAC merged, and returned to her full-time academic duties in September.

Comments / 0

Community Policy