With classes poised to start on Aug. 23, IUP announced the start of Welcome Week which begins with new student move-in today. The university will move new students in from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. today and tomorrow with staggered move-in times in place. Returning students who are living on campus will move in next weekend. Those who are moving in were designated move in times that were indicated on dashboard tags. This was to spread out move-in activity on campus.