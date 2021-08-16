Cancel
Financial, academic hardships of unpaid student regent position encourage action

Daily Lobo
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegent Melissa Henry, a former student regent, asked the Board of Regents Ad Hoc Governance Committee on Aug. 10 to consider policies that would provide a financial backbone for the unpaid student regent position after experiencing a lot of financial and academic distress during her past term. Ad Hoc Governance Chair and Regent Rob Schwartz hopes to bring this issue to the full Board of Regents at their next business meeting in October.

