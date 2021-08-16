Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

The Bran Solution?

By T.L. Senic
smallfarmersjournal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is light tan or blond in color; light and flaky in texture; mild in both scent and flavor; all in all quite palatable. In action it has by long tradition been credited with a variety of cures and preventions. And although its popularity as an equine health panacea may be slightly on the wane, many still consider it to be virtually a “cure-all” dietary health aide for humans, according to some nutritionists who advise adding it to all meals.

smallfarmersjournal.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Feces#Animals#Horse#The Bran Solution#Fed#Cornell University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Related
Food & Drinksthefreshloaf.com

Sifting bran and how it effects the gluten

I have been milling my own whole wheat flour for my weekly sourdough baking and have been using commercial bread flor as my main flour with around 15% of my home milled unsifted whole wheat flour. I'm milling with an older lee impact mill. I have read over and over...
Beauty & FashionIGN

Oats' Outfit Riddle Solutions

Oats is a sheep you can first find at the start of the game inside Cola’s cafe in Luncheon. Oats appreciates fashion and is always in the mood for new outfits. Speak to Oats to see what outfit they’re in the mood for. This will always be some kind of headgear paired with certain clothing. Once you acquire the two items, return to Oats and speak to them while wearing the outfit. Oats will reward you with more clothes and will decide and request to see a new outfit. Below are all of Oats’ requests, where the clothing can be found, and the reward you receive for showing Oats.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

What Is Bran And Is It Actually Nutritious?

When you think of bran, "Game of Thrones" may initially come to mind, but we are not talking about the Three-Eyed Raven with supernatural powers who goes by the name of Bran Stark. But with that said, don't be disappointed. The bran we are talking about has some super powers of its own, and after you learn all about bran and its résumé of benefits, you may decide it's time to consider adding it to your diet.
HealthLongview News-Journal

A natural solution for summer hydration

Fun in the summer sun can mean anything from poolside play and outdoor exercise to simply relaxing in the shade. While these activities make the season special for people of all ages, the heat also leads to the inevitable: sweat. Electrolytes, critical for the human body to function, are lost...
Technologyroboticstomorrow.com

Geek+ and WSR Solutions launch Smart Palletizing Solution

Save up to 30% truck space and reduce operational costs by up to 40% with Smart Mixed Case Palletizing. Hong Kong, August 17th, 2021 - Geek+, a global AMR leader, is proud to announce the launch of a new solution for Smart Mixed Case palletizing, co-developed with WSR Solutions, a provider of intelligent warehouse management tools. The solution combines Geek+ autonomous mobile robots and WSR's intelligent palletizing algorithm to help warehouse operators systematically handle the processing of multiple outbound orders in an efficient, safe, and flexible way.
Petsdogsnaturallymagazine.com

Coccidia In Dogs: Natural Solutions

Diarrhea is a fact of life in dogs. It’s how their bodies tell us that something’s wrong. It could be something they couldn’t digest, or there’s an infection taking hold or a worm or parasite has invaded. And that brings us to coccidia, one of those parasites that cause diarrhea that can lead to serious problems.
Recipessportswar.com

Easy solution. Fruit Salad.

My solution: Order what your parents love and the hell with -- LTHoo 08/16/2021 1:36PM. Once had a NYE wedding at the Club. Bride and Groom were both vegetarians. -- chefhoo 08/16/2021 3:19PM. I don't remember. Funny you mention ratatouille... one of my favorite -- chefhoo 08/16/2021 3:28PM. Related question:...
AnimalsCincinnati Herald

Summertime Bug Solutions

I know what you are thinking. Herald Beauty? Bugs? Yes. This is your favorite running, hiking, adventuring doctor. Enjoying nature helps my body stay healthy and my spirit stay beautiful. In my world, bugs are a part of the territory. I spend so much of my professional life fighting bugs that cause illness or carry illness. Alas, my hobbies are also plagued with bugs. Outside of the office the chief bug is the mosquito. I loathe mosquitos. Loathe. More than the cicadas that I experienced this summer for the first time. At least I could avoid being around them because I could hear and see them. Furthermore, they died off after 2 weeks. Mosquitos are quite the opposite. It takes a lot of effort to avoid them, their itchy bumps, and the diseases that they carry. Effort that is worth the result.
Skin CarePosted by
Best Life

If You See This Mark on Your Skin, Call 911, Experts Say

As the largest organ in your body, your skin can tell you a lot about your health. But given that a range of rashes look more or less the same to the untrained eye, it may be difficult to distinguish between skin symptoms that are serious and those that are superficial. That's why doctors are sounding the alarm about one particular skin symptom, which they warn can be a sign of a major medical emergency. When this type of rash appears, they say that time is of the essence before this life-threatening condition progresses past a point of no return. Read on to learn what to look out for.
Pet ServicesThrillist

Dog foods recalled nationwide: is your brand on this list?

For not the first time this year, dog food is being recalled due to potential contamination that could be a serious risk for your pup. The Food & Drug Administration (FDA) shared the recall notice from Sunshine Mills on July 29. The company's products have "potentially elevated levels of aflatoxin," which is a by-product of the growth of Aspergillus flavus. It can be bad for your pets if consumed in a large quantity, the company says. For dogs, that's a big deal since the dog food in the cupboard is usually their primary source of nutrition.
SciencePosted by
EatThis

Secret Side Effects of Taking Apple Cider Vinegar, Says Science

Even if you haven't been down the rabbit hole of nutrition trends, you've likely heard about how people have been consuming apple cider vinegar for its health benefits. While there is some evidence that shows taking apple cider vinegar as a dietary supplement can support your health, that evidence is limited and researchers are still working to understand these findings.
Fitnessgentside.co.uk

Man stopped showering, this is what happened to his body

James Hamblin, a journalist working in The Atlantic, decided to try out a rather unique experiment for his newspaper. He committed to forgo daily showers to see how his body would react. His experiment. Instead of jumping right into the experiment, he took it one step at a time. Initially,...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear Like This

With a variant that's as contagious as chickenpox—and in fact twice as contagious as the variants before it—knowing if you caught COVID is essential. After all, you want to seek care ASAP—and don't want to pass it along to someone else. What's interesting is that the Delta variant may be presenting itself differently in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Read on to see what Delta symptoms usually appear like—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Don't Eat It, FDA Warns

If you have a party or gathering coming up this weekend and got a special dessert to celebrate, it may be time to double check the package. A cookie company recently announced the recall of one of its items, which was specifically sold at certain Walmart stores around the U.S. On Aug. 13, the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) posted a notice about the recall that could affect Walmart shoppers in almost half of U.S. states. Read on to find out what you shouldn't be eating right now.
Public HealthKevinMD.com

The Delta variant Is a monster and our last weapon is the unvaccinated

Oh, how the tide has turned. Three months ago, COVID was ravaging my homeland, India. The Delta variant was burning through the country like an uncontrolled wildfire. People carted dying relatives town to town, desperately seeking hospital beds or a whiff of oxygen. A cousin in India said, “COVID is not taking lives, just the beds. Lack of oxygen is taking lives.”
Sioux Falls, SDPosted by
Hot 104.7

Kill On-Site Order, But Not Yet in Sioux Falls

At first glance, you would think something so beautiful couldn't possibly be so terrifying. Not so for the Spotted Lanternfly. In the eastern U.S., this colorful winged creature has a Kill On-Site order on its head. Think of David & Goliath - the Lanternfly in the role of Goliath, but...

Comments / 0

Community Policy