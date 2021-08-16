The Bran Solution?

I know what you are thinking. Herald Beauty? Bugs? Yes. This is your favorite running, hiking, adventuring doctor. Enjoying nature helps my body stay healthy and my spirit stay beautiful. In my world, bugs are a part of the territory. I spend so much of my professional life fighting bugs that cause illness or carry illness. Alas, my hobbies are also plagued with bugs. Outside of the office the chief bug is the mosquito. I loathe mosquitos. Loathe. More than the cicadas that I experienced this summer for the first time. At least I could avoid being around them because I could hear and see them. Furthermore, they died off after 2 weeks. Mosquitos are quite the opposite. It takes a lot of effort to avoid them, their itchy bumps, and the diseases that they carry. Effort that is worth the result.