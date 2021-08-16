Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Museums

UNM Art Museum eagerly anticipates late-August reopening

Daily Lobo
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCreativity is in the air as the University of New Mexico Art Museum looks forward to reopening on Aug. 31 after an 18-month closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The museum staff are currently working on preparations to ensure that they are ready to welcome back visitors shortly after school starts.

www.dailylobo.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raymond Jonson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Art#Art World#Unm Art Museum#University#Unmam#The College Of Fine Arts#The Daily Lobo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Arts
Related
Coos Bay, ORWorld Link

Coos Art Museum offers stunning displays

I’m going to share a little secret few know about me – I couldn’t draw a good picture if my life depended on it. I’ve tried many times, but it’s just not in me. No matter how hard I try, how long I toil, everything I draw looks like a third grader did it.
Santa Fe, NMSantafe New Mexican.com

Native Arts: markets and museum exhibits

8 a.m.–5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, and Sunday, Aug. 22. Federal Park, Washington Avenue and South Federal Place (across from the Scottish Rite Temple) More than 500 Native elders selling artwork; featuring music, dance, and food, as well as a silent auction. Free admission. IAIA Recent Graduate Art Market. 7...
Albuquerque, NMunm.edu

Maxwell Museum of Anthropology reopens

The excitement on campus and emanating from staff, faculty, and students is palpable. The Pack is coming back to The University of New Mexico and the campus is preparing for them. Among the staff preparing for students and other visitors are those at the Maxwell Museum of Anthropology. The Maxwell...
Granite Falls, NCHickory Daily Record

Granite Falls museum seeking local art

GRANITE FALLS — The Granite Falls History Committee is seeking original drawings, paintings, and/or sketches by local artists to exhibit at the Granite Falls History and Transportation Museum during November and December. Due to space constraints, the work must be on canvas, paper, or other lightweight media that can be...
Taos, NMTaos News

Harwood Museum of Art awarded a Museums Empowered grant

The Harwood Museum of Art is pleased to announce it has been awarded a Museums Empowered grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS). Museums Empowered: Professional Development Opportunities for Museum Staff is a special initiative of the Museums for America grant program. The Harwood is one of 22 recipient institutions nationwide who have been funded through this initiative to generate systemic change in the areas of digital technology, diversity and inclusion, evaluation or organizational management through professional development opportunities. The Harwood Museum of Art will use the IMLS grant to support its Harwood Museum of Art Equity and Engagement Initiatives.
MuseumsDaily Star

Fenimore Art Museum and The Fa...

Fenimore Art Museum and The Farmers' Museum Visitor Services Associates Part-Time, Seasonal (April - December) positions Love art and history? Fenimore Art Museum and The Farmers' Museum seek friendly individuals to fill part-time, seasonal positions during the museum season (April - December). You would assist visitors in the museum stores and selling tickets at the admissions kiosks. Successful applicants will work well with others; deliver exemplary customer service and enjoy working in a cultural institution surrounded by like-minded visitors and coworkers. A flexible schedule, including some evenings, weekends and holidays is required. Food Service Workers Part-Time, Seasonal (April - December) positions Fenimore Art Museum and The Farmers' Museum are seeking Cafe Attendants for the Fenimore Cafe and Crossroads Cafe. Cafe Attendants prepare and serve all food and beverages to visitors of the museums. Cooking and/or food prep experience is preferred but we are willing to train enthusiastic individuals. Serv-Safe is a plus as is cashier or POS experience. Successful candidates will have a professional appearance and display strong customer service skills; always putting the customer first. Must be willing to work weekends, holidays and occasional evening events. To apply: visit fenimoreartmuseum.org for an application, or contact Human Resources at 607-547-1462 or email hr@fenimoreart.org. EOE.
Charlottesville, VANBC 29 News

Artist blossoms at Fralin Museum of Art summer camp

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Fralin Museum of Art hosted an art camp for students this summer and the student summer art at New City Art is worth coming to see, which is something one of the artists is barely able to do herself. “It helps me to express my...
Little Rock, ARnwaonline.com

Little Rock museum plans Aug. 21 reopening

The Museum of Discovery, which closed for more than six months for repairs and renovations, reopens to the public Aug. 21. Several boiler pipes burst on the museum roof and flooded the building following a mid-February freeze, causing approximately $7 million in damage. The reopened museum at 500 President Clinton...
Akron, OHcoolcleveland.com

Akron Art Museum August Family Day Is a Whirlwind of Activities

Sun 8/15 @ 11AM-2PM For its August Family Day, the Akron Art Museum is pulling out all the stops to celebrate the end of summer with a Neighborhood Garden Party that’s packed with more fun, interactive activities than usual. The Traveling Porch by Akron artist Megan Shane is a mobile...
Pomona, CASan Gabriel Valley Tribune

Latino Art Museum in Pomona reopens with tribute to founder

When the Latino Art Museum in downtown Pomona opens its doors this weekend for the first since March 2020, it will do so without its longtime founder. Celebrating its 20th anniversary and grand reopening, the museum will host a celebratory ribbon-cutting ceremony 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at 281 S. Thomas St. Live art, musical performances, and an auction fundraiser will be part of the festivities.
shoreupdate.com

Academy Art Museum Announces August Exhibitions

The Academy Art Museum in Easton is excited to open two new exhibitions on August 6 with an opening reception beginning at 5:30 p.m. coinciding with Easton’s First Friday events. Both exhibitions will be available for viewing through October 3, 2021. Close Introspection: From Picasso to Kusama, featuring works by...
The Dalles, ORgorgenewscenter.com

Wonderworks Children’s Museum is reopening!

After 16 months of limited operations, Wonderworks Children’s Museum in The Dalles is reopening on Friday, August 13th at 8am. We have refreshed the space and are ready for children to explore and play!. Open 6 days a week! Monday – Saturday from 8-Noon and 1-5pm. Closed for cleaning and...
Santa Barbara, CAnprnsb.org

Santa Barbara Museum of Art

The Santa Barbara Museum of Art welcomes you back for the Grand Reopening of the renovated building on August 15, 2021. August 15 is a Free Community Day! Make advance reservations at tickets.sbma.net Marking its 80th anniversary this year, SBMA welcomes you back through the doors on State Street, into the original 1912 structure—the heart of SBMA and the Santa Barbara community. After a six-year, $50 million project, the transformation is breathtaking—including an enhanced visitor experience, new dedicated spaces for Contemporary…
Museumsmynewsla.com

Museum of Tolerance Reopens Thursday

The Simon Wiesenthal Center/Museum of Tolerance announced Monday it will reopen this week for the first time since the pandemic began. On Thursday, the museum will open its doors for three days a week, including Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Museumsduke.edu

Nasher Museum to Reopen to Public Sept. 9

The Nasher Museum of Art will reopen to the public on Sept. 9 with new health and safety protocols, free admission for all and a contemporary exhibition featuring works of art that are new to the collection. The Nasher Museum Café is expected to reopen Sept. 9 as well with a refreshed menu, subject to university and local guidance in effect at the time.
Lexington, KYuky.edu

UK Art Museum Exhibits Run the Spectrum

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Aug. 10, 2021) — From one end of the spectrum to the other, the University of Kentucky Art Museum is opening two art exhibitions that explore the use of color. Utilizing some favorites as well as rarely seen pieces from the museum collection in combination with select works on loan, “Coloring” will remind viewers just how complex color can be. And for those visitors drawn to a more stark, monotone palette, don’t miss “Template Days” featuring the work of artists Avantika Bawa and May Tveit in conversation for the first time. Both exhibitions are free and open to the public.

Comments / 0

Community Policy