UNM Art Museum eagerly anticipates late-August reopening

Fenimore Art Museum and The Farmers' Museum Visitor Services Associates Part-Time, Seasonal (April - December) positions Love art and history? Fenimore Art Museum and The Farmers' Museum seek friendly individuals to fill part-time, seasonal positions during the museum season (April - December). You would assist visitors in the museum stores and selling tickets at the admissions kiosks. Successful applicants will work well with others; deliver exemplary customer service and enjoy working in a cultural institution surrounded by like-minded visitors and coworkers. A flexible schedule, including some evenings, weekends and holidays is required. Food Service Workers Part-Time, Seasonal (April - December) positions Fenimore Art Museum and The Farmers' Museum are seeking Cafe Attendants for the Fenimore Cafe and Crossroads Cafe. Cafe Attendants prepare and serve all food and beverages to visitors of the museums. Cooking and/or food prep experience is preferred but we are willing to train enthusiastic individuals. Serv-Safe is a plus as is cashier or POS experience. Successful candidates will have a professional appearance and display strong customer service skills; always putting the customer first. Must be willing to work weekends, holidays and occasional evening events. To apply: visit fenimoreartmuseum.org for an application, or contact Human Resources at 607-547-1462 or email hr@fenimoreart.org. EOE.