Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

‘A new day’: Opposition leader elected president in Zambia

By Associated Press
kion546.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLUSAKA, Zambia (AP) — Zambia’s veteran opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema has won the southern African country’s presidency with more than 50% of the vote. Hichilema was declared president–elect after getting more than 2.8 million votes to President Edgar Lungu’s 1.8 million votes, achieving one of the biggest electoral wins in Zambia’s history. President Edgar Lungu, 64, accepted defeat and said he would work for a “peaceful transfer of power.” Hichilema welcomed Lungu’s concession but described the outgoing government as a “brutal regime.” Hichilema had been arrested multiple times and spent some time in jail on treason charges under Lungu’s government, but he said he would not seek vengeance or retribution.

kion546.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hakainde Hichilema
Person
Edgar Lungu
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zambia#Treason#New Day#Associated Press Lusaka#Ap#African
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Africa
Related
Derrick

Zambia opposition leader Hichilema leads after high-turnout vote

Zambian opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema has the early lead as counting continues from Thursday’s cliffhanger election, which may have attracted a record number of voters. As officials from the two major parties swap accusations, investors are keenly awaiting the outcome of the plebiscite in Africa’s second-biggest copper producer.
primenewsghana.com

Zambia election: Opposition candidate Hakainde Hichilema declared winner

Zambia's electoral commission has confirmed that last week's presidential election was won by the opposition candidate Hakainde Hichilema. Mr Hichilema defeated his main rival, the outgoing President Edgar Lungu, by more than a million votes. It was Mr Hichilema's sixth attempt at winning the presidency. His supporters have been celebrating...
Politicswincountry.com

Kenyan appeals court upholds order to halt president’s constitutional changes

NAIROBI (Reuters) – Kenya’s Court of Appeal upheld a decision to stop President Uhuru Kenyatta from making broad constitutional changes, limiting his ability to prevent his estranged deputy from succeeding him next year. The proposed amendments, popularly known as the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), would have been the biggest change...
Europemarketresearchtelecast.com

Moscow believes that Spain’s “surprising” decision to deny permission to two Russian vessels could be due to “the Russophobic faction of NATO”

Russia does not hide its surprise at Spain’s decision to deny permission to two Russian ships to call at the port of Ceuta this week, as expressed by the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, María Zajárova, in a release published this Saturday on the website of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Economyprimenewsghana.com

Government bans production of Changfangs

The government has ordered local manufacturers to stop producing changfang machines with immediate effect. The directive is part of measures the government is taking to clampdown on illegal mining activities, popularly called galamsey. The Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr George Mireku Duker, who gave that directive, stressed...
Presidential Electionhngn.com

Joe Biden Threatened With Impeachment If He Leaves Americans, Allies in Afghanistan as Blunders May Expose US to Terror Attacks

Experts believe the chaos in Afghanistan might jeopardize Joe Biden's presidency if Republicans try to impeach him over the escalating catastrophe. A succession of critical blunders in the war-torn country is suspected to have sparked a revival of Islamist terror assaults in the United States. Both Democrats and Republicans have...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Biden Administration Continues To Tell Fleeing Americans To Pay Their Way Out Of Afghanistan, Hours After Telling The Press Otherwise

The Biden administration continued to inform American citizens in Afghanistan as of Thursday evening that they could be charged more than $2,000 to board an evacuation flight out of the country. The State Department told the press Thursday afternoon that it had no intention of levying any such charges. “All...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Russia pledges retaliation after new U.S. sanctions

MOSCOW, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Moscow pledged retaliatory measures after a new set of sanctions imposed by the United States on a Russian ship and two companies involved in the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, Russia's foreign ministry said in a statement on Saturday. The $11 billion project, which will...
Shropshire Star

Claims those eligible to come to UK ‘shot at, beaten and raped’ at Kabul airport

It comes as reports suggest Dominic Raab stayed on holiday two days after being told to return to deal with the Afghan crisis. Dominic Raab has been urged to step up protection for Britons and Afghans eligible to come to the UK after claims they had been “shot at, beaten and raped” as they queued to be evacuated at Kabul airport.
Wilmington, DEwitn22.org

Senator Coons on situation in Afghanistan

WILMINGTON, Del. – Today, U.S. Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.), a member of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, released a video message to Delawareans about the ongoing situation in Afghanistan. Message to Delawareans on Situation in Afghanistan – August 19, 2021. With the unfolding situation in Afghanistan, many of you...
Worldkion546.com

Merkel’s bloc steps up German election fight amid poll sag

BERLIN (AP) — Chancellor Angela Merkel’s would-be successor is pledging to “fight with everything that I can” for victory in Germany’s Sept. 26 election. Merkel’s center-right bloc kicked off its official campaign on Saturday amid a worrying sag in its poll ratings. The German leader spoke at a campaign rally with Armin Laschet, the state governor who is running to succeed her.. They appealed to voters to extend their Christian Democratic Union party’s long run in the chancellery. Recent polls have shown the Union bloc comprising the CDU and its Bavarian sister party only a few points ahead of the center-left Social Democrats and the environmentalist Greens. Laschet doesn’t appear so far to have inspired voters.
Indiasanantoniopost.com

Amit Malviya blames TMC for post-poll violence in Bengal

New Delhi [India], August 20 (ANI): Accusing the Trinamool Congress of "sponsoring" the post-poll violence through the police in West Bengal, BJP IT Cell chief and the state party co-incharge Amit Malviya on Thursday said that those responsible for the violence shall be punished by law soon and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee shall also be held accountable for the same.
Public Healthkion546.com

At 60, Peace Corps plots return to world after virus hiatus

DEDZA, Malawi (AP) — The Peace Corps is beginning the process of returning its volunteers to countries across the globe, but how quickly that happens will depend on the pandemic. The U.S. government program is marking its 60th anniversary this year. But in March 2020, more than 7,000 volunteers were recalled from 62 countries. No volunteers have since been deployed. Some, like 25-year-old Cameron Beach in Malawi returned to host countries on their own dime or refused to leave in the first place. The program hopes to have volunteers in place late this year or early next year. She and others hope to rejoin, but some are moving on with their lives.
Worldkion546.com

China allows couples third child amid demographic crisis

BEIJING (AP) — China will now allow couples to have a third child as the country seeks to hold off a demographic crisis that threatens its hopes of increased prosperity and global influence. The legislature on Friday amended the Population and Family Planning Law as part of a decades-long effort by the ruling Communist Party to dictate the size of families in keeping with political directives. From the 1980s, China strictly limited most couples to one child, a policy enforced with threats of fines or loss of jobs, leading to abuses including forced abortions. The rules were eased in 2015 to allow two children as officials acknowledged the consequences of the plummeting birthrate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy