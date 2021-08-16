Cancel
KGW

Some Timbers fans concerned about new COVID protocols at Providence Park

KGW
KGW
 6 days ago

The Portland Timbers played their first game Sunday night since the statewide mask mandate was reinstated. It was a big rivalry game against the Seattle Sounders.

But at least one longtime fan skipped the game. Victoria Cummings has been a Portland Timbers season ticket holder for 11 years. Sunday, she stayed home. "It's painful, but I feel this is a stand I have to take," said Cummings.

It's a stand against the latest COVID-19 protocols at the stadium. People over five have to wear face coverings in most areas, but not at their seats.

Cummings says the seat are arranged so most people sit shoulder to shoulder. No social distancing is possible. She feels uneasy about that, with the delta variant swiftly spreading in Oregon.

"We yell, we scream, we chant, we sing, we're very vocal while we're there," said Cummings. "So there are a lot of particles flying around in the air, and some are going to be filled with that variant."

Instead of selling her ticket, she left her seat empty as a statement.

On social media several others echoed the same concerns, some calling for the venue to require proof of vaccination.

But not everyone was worried about safety protocols. Thousands lined up at Providence Park Sunday for the game. Several guests told KGW they didn't see a problem with the mask rules at the stadium.

Another attendee, Tom, thought more could be done. "It was cool when masks were the thing to do but now its vaccines," he said. "We'll keep our masks on the entire time. We're lucky we have high seats way up in the back. No one is behind us."

Cummings will keep taking a stand by not stepping foot in Providence Park until masks are required at all times. "It seems to me, with the rapid increase in cases we're seeing in the hospital, that it's time for us to be responsible as citizens and adults, to start wearing our masks again, to start taking care of one another."

KGW

KGW

Portland, OR
Portland local news

