Big Brother Blowout: Feelings Complicate Strategy in Cookout -- Plus, New HOH, Nominees and Powers!

By TooFab Staff
toofab.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe High Rollers Room finally opened, unleashing three potential new powers on the House -- and revealing America's favorite Houseguests. There was a lot going on in the "Big Brother" house in this one episode, with an entire Head of Household competition playing out, the new High Rollers Room bringing the potential for three new powers into the game and the new HOH putting up their nominees.

‘Big Brother 23’ spoilers: Kyland is annoying everyone while Claire and Derek X. are thisclose to exposing the Cookout

Two unnecessarily complicated things will make this a very long week on “Big Brother 23”: the High Roller’s Room and Kyland as HOH. The former has too many bells and whistles, while the latter is just a hot mess as HOH as the target has now shifted from Claire to Britini. And things could soon get complicated for the Cookout if Claire and Derek X. put two and two together. The pair had a lengthy convo Sunday afternoon during which they basically clocked the Cookout without explicitly saying it. They talked around it in a playful, joking manner. Derek X. pointed...
TV ShowsPosted by
GoldDerby

‘Big Brother 23’ spoilers: Sarah Beth plans to flush out the power and gets Tiffany totally shook

Sarah Beth winning HOH on Thursday’s “Big Brother 23” — and becoming the season’s first female one to boot — may be just what the doctor ordered to shake up this game that looked on the verge of a Cookout steamroll. The Cookout may very well continue to dominate, but any non-Cookout member in power automatically makes things more interesting (at least at first). The initial fear of Sarah Beth being HOH is that this could become a third Kyland HOH with him trying to manipulate her — and he very much is trying to do that. But SB claims she’s...
TV ShowsBig Brother 17

‘Big Brother 23’ Spoilers: Who Was Voted Out Last Night & Who Won HOH?

The Big Brother 23 Houseguests returned for the live eviction to reveal who was voted out last night and which Houseguest won HOH as we turned the corner into Week 6 of the season. After a little slowdown in the previous week things picked up here in the latest round and we can’t wait to see where it takes us next.
TV ShowsPosted by
GoldDerby

‘Big Brother 23’ episode 14 recap: Who won ‘Whale of a Time’ HOH competition? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

The first endurance Head of Household competition began during last Thursday’s live episode, with 11 houseguests holding on for dear life. Whoever lasted the longest in the “Whale of a Time” HOH comp would earn the power to nominate two people for eviction. And, for the first time this season, everyone was eligible to be nominated (aside from still-safe Claire Rehfuss) because the team twist was over. So who ended up winning the fifth Head of Household comp of “BB23” and which two contestants did they put on the block? SEE‘Big Brother’ winners list: All 22 seasons, plus spin-offs Below, read our...
TV & Videoscartermatt.com

Big Brother 23 live feed spoilers: Who won the Power of Veto, week 5?

Who won the Power of Veto within the Big Brother 23 house? It was a chaotic week in the game, and that led to one of the more interesting competitions this season. If you missed it, Derek X. won the Head of Household Competition and after that, he chose to nominate the combination of Sarah Beth and Britini for eviction. We know that his target is really Christian, but the Veto today is complicated, to put it mildly. There are people in the game who would prefer Sarah Beth to go out this time.
TV & Videostoofab.com

Big Brother Blowout: Veto Comp Delivers Hilarious Punishment, Blows Up the House

"Row, row, row your boat, gently down the stream / Win the veto, earn your safety and betray your team." "Big Brother's" Wednesday night show usually brings both the Veto competition and the Veto meeting where it's determined if it will be used and who any replacement nominees might be. Things spiraled so wildly out of control this week, we couldn't even get through all of that.
TV & VideosPosted by
GoldDerby

‘Big Brother 23’ power rankings: Tiffany Mitchell and Xavier Prather top our list of 6 strongest players in Final 12

Now that the team twist for Season 23 of “Big Brother” has officially ended, players are on their own and it’s survival of the fittest. There are no Aces, Kings, Queens or Jokers to shield floaters and guarantee their safety. So who has the power to dominate this game and plead their case for $750,000 to a potentially bitter jury? And who has failed to find their footing so far? Our first power rankings of the 23rd season comes at the final 12 and we’ve got a clear division between the 6 strongest and 6 weakest players in the game. The...
TV ShowsPosted by
TVLine

Big Brother Recap: Is 'The Cookout' Down a Member After Eviction No. 6?

For the second week in a row, Big Brother has left us guessing about whether the Power of Veto was used to change the nominations — or, in this case, whether two Power of Vetos (er, Powers of Veto?) were used. If you watch the live feeds or keep up with spoilers on social media, the start of Thursday’s episode came as no surprise to you: Alyssa chose not to use the veto she’d won in the OTEV competition, while Kyland did use his bonus veto to take Claire off the block and replace her with Britini. Poor Britini, y’all. And her overworked tear ducts. Derek...
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Big Brother 23 live feed spoilers: Campaigns and new-found chaos

At this point 24 hours ago, we didn’t think anything would be as messy in the Big Brother 23 house as it currently is. We could be looking more and more at a split-vote situation with Sarah Beth and Christian on the block, and it’s one that could potentially divide the Cookout Alliance in a way that we have not seen before.
TV & VideosEW.com

Big Brother recap: New powers shake up Kyland's HOH week

This week's HOH is Kyland, and he has no easy week ahead of him. With the introduction of the High Rollers Room and the powers that potentially come with it, there are a lot of variables that could mess up his plans. During his nomination ceremony, he put Claire and Derek F on the block, with Big D offering to serve as a pawn. All Kyland knows is that he doesn't want to target any of the people he's working with, so Claire, Alyssa, and Britini are his only real options as targets right now.
TV ShowsEW.com

Julie Chen Moonves weighs in on Derek X's Big Brother power move

Each week, host Julie Chen Moonves will weigh in on the latest developments in the Big Brother house. Here, she shares her take on the latest eviction, Derek X's power move, this week's punishments, and how she would spend her BB Bucks. ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: First off, a moment of silence...
TV SeriesPosted by
TVLine

Big Brother Recap: Who Became Evictee No. 5? And What's the New Twist?

The season’s final pre-jury eviction arrived at the Big Brother house on Thursday night — and for the first time this summer, it was actually a bit of a nailbiter. The show opted to hold this week’s Power of Veto ceremony until the top of Thursday’s episode, so we had to wait an extra day to learn that Christian was put on the block next to Sarah Beth after Britini saved herself. And yet, with several days between the veto ceremony and actual eviction, there was ample time for Derek X.’s backdoor plan to fail. Read on for the details: THE STRATEGY...
TV Showscartermatt.com

Big Brother 23 spoilers: Who won Head of Household (HoH), week 7?

Who won Head of Household tonight in the Big Brother 23 house? After tonight’s episode, this is one where stakes are sky-high. The Cookout has been running the game, so the only chance the outsiders have is if one of them can get into power. This would be high time for someone like Claire to take a win home if she wants to have a chance in the game moving forward.
TV Showsbleedingcool.com

Big Brother Season 23 E17 Recap: Kyland's Power Grab & Veto Derby

We're now up to the seventeenth episode of CBS' Big Brother Season 23 and spoilers are plentiful & heading your way…so turn back now if you don't want surprises and instead read my past article regarding alliance riffs and exits this season on Big Brother. As the days rolled on, with the addition of BB Bucks and a tempting casino room full of potential prizes, houseguests were excited to try out their luck for HOH and beyond. First thing first, the HOH competition was shown to us. A lounge-style song was played for the houseguests, two up there at a time, with lyrics referencing a past competition this season and three choices to buzz in on, HOH, Veto, and Wild Card. As the rounds went on, people were eliminated. In the end, the remaining houseguest, the one to win HOH, was Kyland. The mistake was made by him in this competition, Kyland went against a fellow alliance's wishes, specifically the plea from Azah to let her win. The Cookout Alliance felt the heat from within and the drama grew as could be seen in the tense whispers in the HOH competition.

