Branson sews cash parachute for Virgin Atlantic with $300m Virgin Galactic share sale

Sir Richard Branson dumps another huge Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. stake, this one worth US$ 300 million. Some Wall Street analysts from banks such as Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse downgraded the stock due to a lack of planned flights as the company begins a months-long maintenance update. Richard Branson, through his Virgin Investments group, sold 10.4 million shares of Virgin Galactic this week at various prices, ranging from US$ 25.75 to US$ 34.39 a share, according to an SEC filing. At one point, Branson owned 23.6% of Virgin Galactic Holdings. This is Branson’s third major stock sale since taking Virgin Galactic public through a SPAC in 2019. Branson’s earlier sales were estimated to be US$ 504.5 million in May 2020 and US$ 150.3 million in April 2021.