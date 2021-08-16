Branson sews cash parachute for Virgin Atlantic with $300m Virgin Galactic share sale
Richard Branson last week offloaded 10.4 million shares of Virgin Galactic, worth US$300M, to prop up his other businesses including pandemic-damaged airline Virgin Atlantic. It is the third time Branson’s shifted millions of dollars of Virgin Galactic’s shares since it listed on the New York Stock Exchange in 2019. A regulatory filing shows the price of each share ranged between US25.75 and US$34.39. The shares represent about four percent of Virgin Galactic. Post-sell, Branson remains the biggest investor in the space company with 18 percent holding.www.theregister.com
Comments / 0