Afghanistan

[VIDEOS] Crowd Scales Kabul Airport Bridge In Desperate Bid To Escape Taliban

By Meera Suresh
IBTimes
IBTimes
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Amid the unfurling chaos in Kabul as the Taliban take control of the city, thousands of people flocked into the tarmac of the airport Monday in a desperate attempt to flee the country. Heartbreaking videos on Twitter showed Afghans, including men, women, and children, surging toward parked civilian planes at...

Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Vietnam
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Taliban Executes Journalist’s Family Member After Door-To-Door Search

The Taliban executed the relative of a journalist and seriously harmed another after a door-to-door search for the reporter in Afghanistan. The unnamed journalist, who works for German state-owned broadcaster Deutsche Welle (DW), is one of several reporters the Taliban have hunted in the aftermath of the Afghan government’s collapse, the media outlet reported. The journalist is reportedly safe and currently living in Germany.
Public SafetyPeople

Daughter Describes Watching the Taliban Beat Mother to Death After She Said She Couldn't Cook for Them

"My mother told them, 'I am poor, how can I cook for you?' " the woman told CNN — so the Taliban "started beating her" As numerous Afghans seek safety from the rising Taliban in the wake of the withdrawal of U.S. troops, a traumatized daughter is recounting how insurgency fighters beat her mother to death with AK-47s earlier this summer when she was unable to supply the group with food.
WorldValueWalk

Elon Musk Open To Building Tesla Gigafactory in Kabul After Phonecall With Top Taliban Commander

TALIBAN CONTROLLED KABUL, Afghanistan – Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO and entrepreneur Elon Musk announced on Twitter he had a ‘productive’ call with a top Taliban commander, citing the Taliban plan to bring Afghanistan into the future. Musk cites the Taliban as saying “Tesla is welcomed to Kabul with open arms to build a Gigafactory to produce Tesla’s that would make transportation for Taliban warriors easier.”
LifestyleTelegraph

Chaos as Kabul airport closes after fatal crush at the barricades

Kabul airport was shut down on Saturday and US citizens were urged not to head there in their attempt to flee Afghanistan, as the situation in the country degenerated further. The US State Department announced it was closing the airport for at least 48 hours to concentrate on processing the hundreds already inside.
MilitaryPopular Mechanics

In a Warning to the Taliban, U.S. Fighter Jets Are Buzzing Kabul

U.S. fighter jets have reportedly begun buzzing Kabul at night and in the early morning. The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) is calling the flights "routine," and says they will last until the evacuation mission has ended. These flights remind everyone on the ground that American airpower is still overhead...
Middle EastPosted by
The Independent

Afghan female entrepreneur confronts the Taliban over women’s rights, as signs of former brutality emerge

On Wednesday, just days after the Taliban take-over of Afghanistan, Asiya, decided to leave her home and talk to the Taliban. She got dressed, put on her red lipstick and left. She went live on Instagram to encourage her friends to get out and show to the Taliban that they are “no more the women who were sitting at home and accepting their restrictive rules”.Asiya, now 22, lives in the Afghan capital, Kabul, where in recent years she trained as a lawyer and set up three businesses. She is fearful the hard won progress on women’s rights will be...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

‘I’m very scared, I have no one’: Children orphaned as parents crushed to death in Kabul airport chaos

The woman looked around with an anguished cry, frightened, seeking familiar faces as she stumbled out of the crowd. She tried to speak but no words would come out: then she fell to the ground, her hand raised in supplication.The hopes this mother of three young children had of escaping a grim and uncertain future in Afghanistan, and starting a new life abroad with her family, had ended on a dusty road full of rubble in front of strangers, most of whom were so busy with their own troubles that they did not even notice what had happened.Among those who...
MilitaryPosted by
thedrive

Night Stalker Special Ops Helicopters Now In Kabul Could Be Critical To Evacuation (Updated)

The elite unit provides multiple capabilities for this operation, but its ability to supply unrivaled surgical close air support may be most valuable. The application of American airpower was an absolutely decisive factor in American forces and their Northern Alliance allies sacking the Taliban from power in 2001. It remained so throughout the 20-year conflict until the United States pulled its aerial assets from supporting the Afghan National Army. The rest is history. But the highly precarious situation the U.S. military is in now in as a result of the rickety evacuation operation centered entirely at Kabul's international airport, which is now totally surrounded by the Taliban, makes traditional airpower provided by fighters, drones, and bomber aircraft, a far less effective tactical option to lean on in a pinch. One very unique, highly-trained, and specially-equipped group is capable of overcoming these limitations, if they are called upon to do so, and they are now in Kabul in force—the 160th Special Operations Airborne Regiment (SOAR), better known as the Night Stalkers.
Foreign PolicyNew York Post

Taliban fighters dressed as US troops to mock America in propaganda videos

After a humiliating swift takeover of Afghanistan amid President Biden’s botched troop withdrawal, Taliban leaders and fighters are now rubbing it in America’s face — showing off their new uniforms and gear taken from US special forces stockpiles provided to the Afghan army. Khalil Haqqani, a designated global terrorist subject...
MilitaryTelegraph

Diary of a British soldier in Afghanistan: ‘We’re on joint patrol with the Taliban, it’s surreal’

British paratroopers in Afghanistan have found themselves effectively on “joint patrol” with the Taliban who killed their friends, soldiers have said. The Telegraph has been speaking over the past week to servicemen from 16 Air Assault Brigade’s 2 Para who are on the frontline in Kabul as part of Operation Pitting, the UK’s effort to rescue British nationals and eligible Afghans.
Middle EastPosted by
Fox News

Taliban allegedly sets woman on fire for 'bad cooking'

Taliban fighters allegedly set a woman on fire for "bad cooking," as other women in Afghanistan go into hiding and reportedly being forced into sex slavery. "They are forcing people to give them food and cook them food. A woman was put on fire because she was accused of bad cooking for Taliban fighters," activist and former Afghan judge Najla Ayoubi told Sky News.
WorldPosted by
IBTimes

People Dying In Wait Outside Kabul Airport: Report

The bodies of at least three people were seen in the sweltering crush outside Kabul airport, television news footage showed on Saturday, as thousands try desperately to flee Taliban rule in a chaotic evacuation. The footage from Britain's Sky News showed soldiers covering three bodies in white tarpaulins. It was...
AccidentsPosted by
IBTimes

Desperation And Death: Afghan Men Who Fell From US Plane Identified

The horrific face of the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan was laid bare when two of the Afghani citizens clinging to the side of a U.S. carrier in a desperate attempt to flee the Taliban fell to their deaths mid-air. The two men fell over a house just five miles from the Kabul internatioal airport, their heads and stomachs cracked open.

