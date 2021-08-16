Cancel
Satoshi Block Dojo summer barbecue to feature beer, yakitori and special guests

By Ed Drake
coingeek.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA launch event for a London-based BSV incubator, Satoshi Block Dojo, will host none other than Satoshi Nakamoto himself, the inventor of Bitcoin Dr. Craig Wright. The event, which takes the form of a free Japanese style summer BBQ is to take place in East London on August 25, kicking off at 6 p.m. till 11 p.m. The event is set to take place at FORA on Folgate Street, just five minutes’ walk from Liverpool Street Station.

Calling BSV entrepreneurs and developers from all walks of life: The Bitcoin Bridge talks to Satoshi Block Dojo

Promising BSV entrepreneurs take note: Satoshi Block Dojo is coming to town. The start-up accelerator for Bitcoin SV blockchain businesses is currently accepting applications for its first cohort of companies. Successful applicants will be welcomed with a £10,000 golden hello and could receive a further £140,000 in backing. Co-founders Craig Massey and Richard Boase are on this week’s episode of The Bitcoin Bridge to chat about this exciting opportunity.
