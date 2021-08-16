Satoshi Block Dojo summer barbecue to feature beer, yakitori and special guests

As every player surely already knows, the real difference is the additional double zero, which does not exist in the other standard variants. Accordingly, the tableau is also designed a bit differently. It is a bit smaller. Furthermore, there is not only the zero at the top of the inset field. Rather, this area is divided between the zero and the double zero. This opens up new possibilities for use. For example, in the European version only the combinations 0,1,2,3 – 9,1,2 and 0,2,3 are possible. But now you can also bet on the combinations 0,00,1,2,3 – 00,1,2 – 00,2,3 or 0,00,2.