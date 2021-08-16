Satoshi Block Dojo summer barbecue to feature beer, yakitori and special guests
A launch event for a London-based BSV incubator, Satoshi Block Dojo, will host none other than Satoshi Nakamoto himself, the inventor of Bitcoin Dr. Craig Wright. The event, which takes the form of a free Japanese style summer BBQ is to take place in East London on August 25, kicking off at 6 p.m. till 11 p.m. The event is set to take place at FORA on Folgate Street, just five minutes’ walk from Liverpool Street Station.coingeek.com
