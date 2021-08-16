Passing showers expected throughout today; More rain possible this week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Showers off and on

Near normal temps

Muggy again

DETAILED FORECAST:

TODAY: Some light showers and drizzles are expected before sunrise. Broken clouds throughout today. A few passing showers or downpours later this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Not much sun is expected according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Kirstie Zontini.

TOMORROW: Another day with more passing showers. They will be hit or miss. Highs in the low 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered clouds with some peeks of sunshine. Highs in the middle 80s which is normal. A little muggy. Some passing showers or storms are possible. Most of the moisture from the remnants of Fred should stay in eastern Ohio. Still, we will get some passing showers or storms throughout the day.

THURSDAY: Another warm and muggy day. Highs in the middle 80s. Sun and clouds. Pop-up showers or storms are possible as we heat up in the afternoon.

FRIDAY: Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Muggy. A little more sun. A few storms will pop in the afternoon.

