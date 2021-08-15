Marlins' Zach Thompson: Posts quality start
Thompson didn't factor into the decision Saturday against the Cubs after tossing six innings of one-run ball, allowing four hits and fanning three. Thompson ended with only three strikeouts, but he kept the Cubs offense at bay all game long and recorded his first quality start since early July. While Thompson has gone winless in each of his last seven appearances, he has also given up three or fewer runs in all but one of those outings, posting a 3.63 ERA across 34.2 innings in that span.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0