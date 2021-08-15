Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Marlins' Zach Thompson: Posts quality start

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Thompson didn't factor into the decision Saturday against the Cubs after tossing six innings of one-run ball, allowing four hits and fanning three. Thompson ended with only three strikeouts, but he kept the Cubs offense at bay all game long and recorded his first quality start since early July. While Thompson has gone winless in each of his last seven appearances, he has also given up three or fewer runs in all but one of those outings, posting a 3.63 ERA across 34.2 innings in that span.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marlins#Quality Start#Cubs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBCitrus County Chronicle

Thompson scheduled to start for Miami against Cincinnati

Miami Marlins (51-70, fifth in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (65-57, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Zach Thompson (2-5, 3.08 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 48 strikeouts) Reds: Luis Castillo (6-12, 4.45 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 138 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -240, Marlins +195; over/under is 7 1/2...
MLBnbcsportsedge.com

MLB K Props, August 19th: Zach Thompson O/U Strikeout, Jorge Lopez

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Zach Thompson O/U 4.5 Strikeouts vs. Reds. This number is not available on most books...
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Harrelson on firing La Russa, state of White Sox

Ken "Hawk" Harrelson was the effusive TV broadcast voice of the White Sox for 33 years before retiring a the end of the 2018 season. It's the reason he was inducted into the Hall of Fame in late July, albeit one year late due to COVID-19. "Probably my biggest joy...
MLBCBS Sports

Brewers' Eduardo Escobar: Exits with apparent injury

Escobar was removed from Sunday's game against the Nationals with an apparent injury, Sophia Minnaert of Bally Sports Wisconsin reports. Escobar pulled up while running to first base to end the sixth inning, and he was replaced defensively in the top of the seventh. The specifics of the injury aren't yet known, but the 32-year-old will have at least one day to recover since the Brewers have a scheduled day off Monday. Prior to his departure, Escobar went 0-for-3 with a walk.
MLBchatsports.com

Yankees won Mike Ford and Mike Tauchman deals after latest Rays move

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - MAY 29: Mike Ford #36 of the New York Yankees (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) The New York Yankees appear to have bounced back nicely after a horrid start to the season, as poor play from some of their stars was supplemented by 2019 heroes like Mike Ford and Mike Tauchman failing to even look like professional hitters for large stretches.
MLBLookout Landing

Mariners Moose Tracks, 8/19/21: Jake Arrieta, Caleb Smith, and Freddie Freeman

Hello folks and happy Thursday! Here’s what’s going on around baseball. MLB Pipeline updated their top 100 prospects as well as their top 30 organizational prospects. The Mariners now have the second-ranked farm system by the website, behind the Marlins who have 7 in their top 100. Around the league...
MLBLookout Landing

Mariners refuse to be normal, get dragged above high-water mark kicking and screaming

Before we begin, take a few deep breaths. In, out. In, out. In, out. Fine, let’s just get it over with. The Mariners are 10 games over .500 for the first time since [redacted], and it ought to feel amazing. In fact, it did, when the win was all but on the books, when the game was cruising into the ninth inning with the M’s on top, 7-2.
MLBCBS Sports

Marlins' David Hess: Gets start in bullpen day

Hess is scheduled to start Sunday's game against the Rockies in what's expected to be a bullpen day, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. With Trevor Rogers (personal) on the family medical emergency list and four other rotation options on the injured list, the Marlins will turn to their 17th different starting pitcher of the season in Hess, who has posted a 4.32 ERA and 1.50 WHIP across 16.2 innings out of the bullpen. Prior to 2021, Hess had been working as a starter for the Orioles, so he could have a slightly longer leash than most relievers do when deployed as an "opener" in a bullpen game. Even so, don't expect Hess to work more than two or three frames before being pulled from the contest.
MLBCBS Sports

Padres' Craig Stammen draws start for bullpen game vs. Marlins

Until 24 hours ago, the starting pitcher for both the Miami Marlins and the host San Diego Padres for Tuesday night bore the same identification -- Mr. To Be Determined. The Padres subsequently selected durable right-handed reliever Craig Stammen (5-2, 2.71 ERA) to start what manager Jayce Tingler hopes will be a limited bullpen game.
MLBallfans.co

Minor gets 100th quality start, but bats stifled

KANSAS CITY — Nearly three months off a Major League mound didn’t seem to affect Jack Flaherty as much as the Royals maybe would have hoped in their series-opening game against the Cardinals on Friday night. The St. Louis ace fashioned a gem against the Kansas City offense in its...
MLBWBOY

Manoah goes for fifth career quality start in win vs. Angels

Toronto’s Alek Manoah keeps adding to his impressive stack of game logs with a quality win over the Angels on Wednesday. The former WVU ace went 6.2 innings in Anaheim, allowing two runs on five hits with a career-high 11 strikeouts. He tossed 114 pitches against 29 batters in the outing, both career highs as well.
MLBCBS Sports

Marlins' Braxton Garrett: Struggles through short start

Garrett didn't factor into the decision during Tuesday's 6-5 loss to San Diego, allowing five runs on eight hits and a walk with four strikeouts in 3.1 innings. Coming off two straight solid outings, Garrett coughed up nearly as many baserunners as outs recorded and surrendered runs in three different innings. This was the rookie's first start allowing more than three runs and his spot in the rotation isn't secure, though the fact that the start came against a powerful offense bodes well for his prospects.
MLBclevelandstar.com

Marlins place RHP Zach Pop on IL with finger soreness

The Miami Marlins placed rookie right-hander Zach Pop on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a sore middle finger on his pitching hand. The Marlins also designated left-hander Shawn Morimando for assignment and recalled left-hander Sean Guenther and right-hander Jorge Guzman from Triple-A Jacksonville. Pop, 24, last appeared in a...
MLBCBS Sports

Indians' Triston McKenzie: Picks up quality start

McKenzie allowed two runs on four hits and one walk with five strikeouts through six innings, taking a no-decision in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to Oakland. McKenzie got better as the game went on Tuesday night, striking out four consecutive Oakland batters in his third trip through the order. The only damage to his line came on a Sean Murphy RBI double in the second and a Seth Brown solo homer in the fourth. While this is McKenzie's fifth straight start in which he has allowed multiple earned runs, the 24-year-old needed just 86 pitches to get through six innings and scored a quality start. McKenzie has never thrown more than 93 pitches in a start in his career, suggesting that there is a limit as to how far Cleveland will push him. However, he has now gone six or more innings in four of his last six starts. To give that number some context, the lanky right-hander didn't venture beyond 5.1 innings in any of his first 11 starts this season.
MLBnumberfire.com

Magneuris Sierra starting Monday for Marlins

The Miami Marlins listed Magneuris Sierra as their centerfielder for Monday's game against the San Diego Padres. Sierra will bat eighth and cover centerfield, while Lewis Brinson plays left field and Jorge Alfaro takes a seat. Sierra has a $3,000 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 7 fantasy...
MLBCBS Sports

Athletics' Frankie Montas: Racks up another quality start

Montas did not factor into the decision in Wednesday's win over Cleveland, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits and three walks with six strikeouts over six innings. Cleveland got to Montas for a pair of runs in the first inning -- one on a Jed Lowrie throwing error and the other on a Harold Ramirez RBI single -- but the right-hander settled in and put zeroes on the board in each of his final five frames. It was the sixth straight quality start for Montas, who lowered his ERA to 3.98 on the season. He'll take a 9-8 record and 146:36 K:BB in 131 innings into his next start, tentatively scheduled for next week on the road against the White Sox.
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Marlins place righty Zach Pop on 10-day IL, DFA Shawn Morimando

The Marlins have designated left-hander Shawn Morimando for assignment and placed righty Zach Pop on the 10-day injured list. Right-hander Jorge Guzman and left-hander Sean Guenther were called up from Triple-A to take the two spots on the active roster. (MLB.com’s Christina De Nicola was among those to report the moves.)
Footballrecordargusnews.com

FOR MARLIN

PYMATUNING TOWNSHIP – The Reynolds football seniors, along with head coach Josh Mull (standing, far left), hold up the jersey of the late Marlin Jones, who passed away this past spring prior to his senior year, during the Raiders’ picture day. The players are (front, from left) Camren Klenke, Ashton Small, Jon Crumbacher and team managers Tori Mull and Olivia […]
MLBCBS Sports

Marlins' Jesus Aguilar: Not starting Wednesday

Aguilar isn't in the lineup Wednesday against the Padres, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Aguilar will get a breather after he went 2-for-4 with a run in Tuesday's loss to San Diego. Joe Panik will start at first base and bat seventh in Wednesday's series finale.

Comments / 0

Community Policy