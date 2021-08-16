Cancel
Maricopa County, AZ

Severe Weather Statement issued for Maricopa by NWS

 6 days ago

Effective: 2021-08-15 23:44:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-16 00:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Maricopa THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR MARICOPA COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 1215 AM MST The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.

Maricopa County, AZ
Maricopa, AZ
#Severe Weather#Extreme Weather
