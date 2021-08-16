Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Ring origami offers new strategy for “extreme” packaging

By Renee Zhao
advancedsciencenews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImage credit: Shuai Wu, et al. Ring structures are widely used in many engineering and biomedical applications, such as satellite solar panels and biomedical stents. These structures are usually composed of a thin canopy supported by stiff skeleton frames to provide the required stiffness and stability. Although they are attractive alternatives to rigid counterparts because of their lightweight, transporting large structures can be challenging and sometimes limits application.

www.advancedsciencenews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Ohio State University#2d#Different Geometries
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
Sciencearxiv.org

Characterizing the free-energy landscapes of DNA origamis

We show how coarse-grained modelling combined with umbrella sampling using distance-based order parameters can be applied to compute the free-energy landscapes associated with mechanical deformations of large DNA nanostructures. We illustrate this approach for the strong bending of DNA nanotubes and the potentially bistable landscape of twisted DNA origami sheets. The homogeneous bending of the DNA nanotubes is well described by the worm-like chain model; for more extreme bending the nanotubes reversibly buckle with the bending deformations localized at one or two "kinks". For a twisted one-layer DNA origami, the twist is coupled to the bending of the sheet giving rise to a free-energy landscape that has two nearly-degenerate minima that have opposite curvatures. By contrast, for a two-layer origami, the increased stiffness with respect to bending leads to a landscape with a single free-energy minimum that has a saddle-like geometry. The ability to compute such landscapes is likely to be particularly useful for DNA mechanotechnology and for understanding stress accumulation during the self-assembly of origamis into higher-order structures.
Pharmaceuticalstexasbreaking.com

Moderna Says Its COVID-19 Vaccine Offers Protection for 6 Months; CEO Says It Would Last For Years

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine’s powerful protection will not wane for the first six months, the company said in a statement, while Moderna’s CEO said their new vaccine may prevent infection for years, except when facing the new Delta variant, which he believes to be a “significant new threat” that everyone needs to be vigilant about as more data is still needed to make a definitive assessment.
AstronomyAccuWeather

A full moon unlike any other in 2021 to rise this weekend

The weekend will feature an uncommon event in the night sky, although for those that don’t know what is happening, it may go unnoticed. A full moon is set to rise on Saturday evening, appearing similar to others that rise throughout the year, but this one will be different than every other full moon in 2021. Saturday night’s full moon will be a blue moon.
Physicsscitechdaily.com

Free Electron Laser Insight: Fundamental Process of Free Electron Lasing Revealed

Recent research reveals a fundamental process of free electron lasing, opening new directions for the study and exploitation of laser–beam interactions. Free electron lasers (FELs) generate short-wavelength radiation with extreme brilliance on ultrafast timescales. Developed over the past three decades, FELs provide an important research tool for physics, biology, chemistry, and other areas.
AstronomyPosted by
SlashGear

New and extremely detailed images of distant galaxies are beautiful

Astronomers issued some extremely detailed and beautiful images of distant galaxies. The images offer detail not seen in images of these galaxies in the past. While the images are certainly beautiful to look at, their incredible detail gives astronomers insight into how galaxies work. The observations were made using the...
SciencePosted by
Interesting Engineering

Scientists Have Created a Supersolid State of Matter in a New Dimension

It's time for an upgrade. Most of us are familiar with the three common states of matter, solid, liquid, and gas, in addition to the uncommon fourth one: plasma. But ongoing research with a novel exotic state called a "supersolid," which was verified a few years ago, has reached a critical impasse: Scientists have created it in a new two-dimensional form, for the first time, according to a recent study published in the journal Nature.
ScienceGenomeWeb

New Protein Reporters for MinIon Sequencer Point Toward Route for Single-Molecule Proteomics

NEW YORK – Researchers at the University of Washington have developed protein reporter tags that can be read out using Oxford Nanopore's MinIon nanopore sequencing platform. Detailed in a paper published this week in Nature Biotechnology, the tags offer a potential alternative to commonly used fluorescence-based reporters and could prove useful in a variety of research areas, including synthetic biology and studies of cell signaling pathways, said Jeff Nivala, research assistant professor at UW and senior author on the study.
rubbernews.com

Texas A&M researchers develop self-heal, 3D-printable, recyclable elastomers

COLLEGE STATION, Texas—Researchers at Texas A&M University and the U.S. Army Research Laboratory have created a family of synthetic polymers that can be used to build biologically inspired robotic parts for or multicomponent machines. Ranging in texture from ultra-soft to extremely rigid, the elastomers are 3D-printable, self-healing, recyclable and naturally...
Sciencedrugdeliverybusiness.com

Purdue researchers tout nasal tuberculosis vaccine development strategy

Researchers at Purdue University and Houston Methodist Research Institute are touting a novel strategy for developing a tuberculosis (TB) vaccine. Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) is widely used as a vaccine against TB, but the researchers say it has a variable protection against neonatal and adult pulmonary TB, with protection ranging from 0% to 80% among infants. Despite routine vaccinations for children, mycobacterium tuberculosis (Mtb) continues to disseminate into brain and tuberculosis meningitis.
Economyitechpost.com

CNC Machining of Carbon Fiber Composites

Meta description: Carbon fibers are materials with a wide range of applications. They are manufactured via many techniques, and this article shows the use of CNC machining. Carbon fibers are fibers with a wide range of use in many industries. They have unique properties which guarantee and cement their status as the material of choice for many functions. While a material on its own, common carbon fiber fabrication is CNC machining.

Comments / 0

Community Policy