To the Editor: I do not know what the code is for house numbers, but a lot of people do not have their house numbers visible. It’s important to see the house number in case of emergency; in the case of ambulances and fire trucks a couple of minutes could save a life. I have traveled the city a lot in the past days and noticed how difficult it is to pinpoint a certain address. Mailboxes and houses should have addresses readable in contrasting colors and big enough to be seen from the road. I think there should be two sets of numbers, one on the door or above and one one on the steps. It’s important to see them and possibly save a life.