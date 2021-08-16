Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

TV Schedules

azpm.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaster carpenter Norm Abram meets homeowner Allison Sharma to review progress and see the new front entry and framed up kitchen. At the garage, he helps general contractor Tom Silva turn the flat roof into a pitched roof with the help of some prefabricated trusses. Kitchen designer Donna Venegas and homeowner Raveen Sharma review the layout of the new kitchen with the help of a paper mock-up. In the backyard, landscape contractor Roger Cook and urban ecologist Peter DelTredici show host Kevin O'Connor the native and non-native species taking over the flood plain. Norm and Tom review the layout for the new back deck and walkways and get to work setting 12 new footings to support them. Later, they frame up the floor of the new sunroom using engineered lumber.

tv.azpm.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Norm Abram
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Approach#Ecologist#Urban
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
ReligionPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: God Chooses a Planet to Spend His Vacation In

One very fine day, God called one of his angels and expressed his desire to go on vacation. The angel was delighted to hear the news and asked God how he could be of help. After discussing the matter with his angel for some time, God realized that he couldn't decide where to go for vacation. Indeed, there were endless options at his disposal, but it was very hard to choose one.
Florence, SCSCNow

5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $524,900

Recently renovated 5 bedroom/4.5 bath home including a new roof, 2 new HVAC units, fresh paint throughout interior and refinished hardwood floors including in kitchen! New ceramic tile flooring in mudroom off of 2 car garage. Master bedroom on main level with double walk-in closets with built-ins. Bonus room upstairs, front and rear staircases with hardwood steps. Only home locate on cul-de-sac in Lazar Place Subdivision with in-ground pool and brick fencing. To help visualize this home’s floor plan and to highlight its potential, virtual furnishings may have been added to photos found in this listing.
Real EstateAtlantic City Press

9 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $1,795,000

An elegant tree lined street provides the backdrop for this amazing St. Leonard’s Tract beach block estate situated on a huge 50' x 125' lot. With four floors of living space, nine bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms, 1000 sq. ft. of professional office space AND room for a FABULOUS POOL, the possibilities are endless! Beautiful hardwood floors, crown molding, and high ceilings accent the home. The open layout features a sun-filled living room, complete w/ built-ins & a marble fireplace, a huge formal dining room, home office, and spacious eat-in kitchen. The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances and an adjacent sunny breakfast room with doors out to the back deck. The 2nd floor includes two sizable bedrooms that share a private deck with ocean views! There is also a principal bedroom complete with a stunning bathroom, walk-in closet, and private deck. The 3rd floor features three additional bedrooms and a shared full bathroom. An added bonus is the fully finished lower level, which is currently being used as a doctors office. It includes 4 rooms, a massive living area, full bathroom, laundry room, & ample storage space. There are also two outdoor entrances. Lastly, exterior highlights include a large fenced yard with room for a pool, outdoor shower, detached 1.5 car garage with a bedroom above, and a driveway that parks up to 4 cars! This fabulous home is steps away from the beach, boardwalk, and Ventnor pier, making for the perfect summer getaway or year round home.
TV & Videospineknotnews.com

Local TV schedule

Watch the County Seat children’s theater production of “When Silents Was Golden” on CAT-7. For the month of August, the cable access channel is showing videos of weeks 3 and 4 of the children’s theater production at 3 and 6 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, and 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturdays. Each show is roughly 30 minutes long. Also enjoy “Rise of the Podcas,” Cloquet’s show for all things nerdy by Jeremy and Kara Manthey. Thursdays at 1:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 7 p.m. and Saturdays at 1:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m., 7 p.m.

Comments / 0

Community Policy