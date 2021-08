Wednesday’s Guest Commentary by Donna Meyers and Martine Watkins touted the ”opportunity” of yet another increase in sales tax. They used the old “other guy will pay for it” argument. They claim tourists, visitors and shoppers would be shouldering nearly 50% of the burden. Take a look at the combined taxes we’re saddled with already! We the people are constantly preyed upon by government with its insatiable appetite for our hard-earned money. When was the last time their estimate of what things were going to cost didn’t run much, much more? Time for them to tighten their belt.