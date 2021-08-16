Fruita State Patrol decks out car to honor 9/11 and bombing victims

A redesigned patrol car for the Fruita division of the Colorado State Patrol pays tribute to Americans who died in the nation’s deadliest terrorist attack. At a car show at Little Salt Wash Park in Fruita on Saturday, the State Patrol unveiled a 2017 Dodge Charger adorned with imagery honoring those lost in 9/11 and the 1993 World Trade Center bombing. Troopers also believe the images will help the car stand out.