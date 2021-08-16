Cancel
Public Health

LETTER: Fauci's actions raise too many questions

 6 days ago

Dr. Fauci has had the distinct honor of being the keynote spokesperson for any issue regarding COVID-19. He initially discussed, scientific item by item, the foolishness of wearing facial coverings to prevent the spread of COVID. Do you remember his description of the openings in any fabric being far greater than the dimensions of the COVID cell? Do you remember him telling us that masks would encourage more hands to the face, increasing the potential to contract COVID-19? I do!

