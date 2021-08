COVID vaccines are a dumb thing to be political about. We are all suffering as a result of the increase in cases. Conservatives, wouldn’t you promote your party better by patriotic concern for your fellow citizens? Progressives, do you think you might be adding to the polarization in our communities by assuming that all conservatives are opposed to vaccination? This should not be a partisan issue. I’m not calling anyone dumb; I’m referring to the choice people make to politicize this issue. In the words of Forrest Gump, “Stupid is as stupid does.”