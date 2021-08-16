Art & Culture Roundtables: Finding Our Why
Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion work can feel overwhelming at times. What can people shift in their work as artists or organizational leaders? In this workshop Sarai Johnson, will guide participants through an exploration of their motivation and goals to drive equity-minded work and craft personalized inspiring “why” statements. Participants will walk away with a greater understanding of where to start and how to validate the importance of this work to their collaborators and constituents. Participation is free, but registration is required!eugenedailynews.com
