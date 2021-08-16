Cancel
Visual Art

Art & Culture Roundtables: Finding Our Why

By EDN-Staff Contributor
EDNPub
EDNPub
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion work can feel overwhelming at times. What can people shift in their work as artists or organizational leaders? In this workshop Sarai Johnson, will guide participants through an exploration of their motivation and goals to drive equity-minded work and craft personalized inspiring “why” statements. Participants will walk away with a greater understanding of where to start and how to validate the importance of this work to their collaborators and constituents. Participation is free, but registration is required!

EDNPub

EDNPub

Eugene, OR
Eugene Daily News is a hyper-local aggregator and content creator for Lane County Oregon.

#Art Culture Roundtables
