Before the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the most widely discussed health care topics in Congress was the cost of prescription drugs. Federal policymakers have picked up the conversation again, held several hearings and introduced legislation to address what many see as unsustainable drug costs. So, what is being discussed, and could a vote in the House or Senate be feasible in the future? This was a bipartisan policy issue prior to the pandemic, that could encourage members across the aisle to work together.