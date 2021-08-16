Cancel
Detroit Pistons vs. Orlando Magic – NBA Summer League Preview, Odds, & Prediction

By Nick Raffoul
basketballinsiders.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Detroit Pistons will take on the Orlando Magic at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas Nevada as the NBA Summer League schedule winds down on Monday night. Detroit has split its first four Summer League contests while the Magic also own a 2-2 record through their first four exhibition games. This game was supposed to feature two of the top-four picks in the NBA Draft. However, the Magic will be without lottery pick Jalen Suggs while top overall pick Cade Cunningham sat in Detroit’s win versus the L.A. Lakers.

